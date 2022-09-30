^

Forex & Stocks

1$:58.625

The Philippine Star
September 30, 2022 | 5:30pm
1$:58.625

1$:58.625 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
1$:58.970

1$:58.970

1 day ago
1$:58.970
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:58.490

1$:58.490

8 days ago
1$:58.490
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:58.980

1$:58.980

2 days ago
1$:58.980
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:58.990

1$:58.990

3 days ago
1$:58.990
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:58.500

1$:58.500

5 days ago
1$:58.500
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:58.500

1$:58.500

7 days ago
1$:58.500
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:58.000

1$:58.000

9 days ago
1$:58.000
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
