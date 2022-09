Results of the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineer

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 24 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineer given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila this September 2022.

Successful Examinees who Passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineer Held in September 2022 Released on September 20, 2022

1 BALTAZAR, JOHN PATRICK HERNANDEZ

2 BLANCO, JAIME DE MESA

3 CAMPOSANO, ALVIN BERNARDO

4 CANTONES, JERUS TOCMO

5 DE LA CRUZ, ALEXANDER MAGNO

6 DIPASUPIL, ANDY MENDOZA

7 DIZON, ANTONIO BAUTISTA

8 FAJARILLO, FRED JR FEJER

9 GACUTAN, VINCENT MAGTARAYO

10 LAINEZ, VERMOND PAULO DELOS REYES

11 LLAMES, ALLAN URFANO

12 MAGO, CHARLES PHILIP RODEO

13 MARBELLA, RONNIE MILLENA

14 MEDRANO, ARTURO JR ALUAG

15 MENDOZA, ADOLFO MANALO

16 OCULAR, CECILE AUDENCIO

17 PASCUA, JOEL BARCENA

18 PASCUAL, EDGAR KARLO BO-O

19 PHODACA, RONNIE RIBLEZA

20 REYES, DANILO PERMEJO

21 SALENGA, IRINEO JR TANEDO

22 SANTOS, ALLAN RICHARD BERNABE

23 TOLENTINO, ANDREW ALIMAGNO

24 TSAI, EDWIN RYAN CHUA