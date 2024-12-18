^

The Miracle of Christmas

The Philippine Star
December 18, 2024 | 12:00am
The Miracle of Christmas

[God sent] his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh to be a sin offering. — Romans 8:3

At a garage sale, I found a nativity set in a beat-up cardboard box. As I picked up the baby Jesus, I noticed the finely sculpted details of the infant’s body. This newborn wasn’t cocooned in a blanket with closed eyes—he was awake and partially unwrapped with outstretched arms, open hands, and fingers extended. “I’m here!” he seemed to say.

The figurine illustrated the miracle of Christmas—that God sent His Son to earth in a human body. As Jesus’ infant body matured, His little hands played with toys, eventually held the Torah, and then fashioned furniture before His ministry began. His feet, once plump and perfect at birth, grew to carry Him from place to place to teach and heal. At the end of His life, these human hands and feet would be pierced with nails to hold His body on the cross.

“In that body God declared an end to sin’s control over us by giving his Son as a sacrifice for our sins,” Romans 8:3 (NLT) says. If we accept Jesus’ sacrifice as payment for all our wrongs and submit our lives to Him, we’ll find relief from sin’s bondage. Because the Son of God was born to us as a real, wiggling, kicking infant, there’s a way to have peace with God and the assurance of an eternity with Him. — Jennifer Benson Schuldt

 

 

What’s the difference between celebrating Jesus at Christmas and celebrating the season of Christmas?

Dear God, thank You for sending Jesus to earth as a human baby to free me from the bondage of sin and death.

The Meaning of Life
5 days ago

The Meaning of Life

5 days ago
Death has been swallowed up in victory. 1 Corinthians 15:54
I Heard the Bells
6 days ago

I Heard the Bells

6 days ago
Why, my soul, are you downcast? . . . Put your hope in God. Psalm 43:5
Clinging to What&rsquo;s Good
7 days ago

Clinging to What’s Good

7 days ago
Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. — Romans 12:9
Running to Our Shelter
8 days ago

Running to Our Shelter

8 days ago
The Lord is my rock, . . . He is my stronghold, my refuge and my savior. — 2 Samuel 22:2–3
Lighten the Load
9 days ago

Lighten the Load

9 days ago
Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ. — Galatians 6:2
Fast-Food Encouragement
10 days ago

Fast-Food Encouragement

10 days ago
May you be richly rewarded by the Lord . . . under whose wings you have come to take refuge. — Ruth 2:12
