The ‘Righteous’ and ‘Leftists’ in bed?

A Pasig City personality asked me for advice regarding a request he received to invite/convince Mayor Vico Sotto to speak at an indignation rally against the 2025 budget that will also call for the continuation of the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte.

It seems that Mayor Sotto was invited to speak about good governance and all the things he has introduced in Pasig City, but Mayor Vico expressed his misgivings and polite reluctance because it could be seen as “tooting his own horn” or bragging about something that is expected from public servants.

After getting the polite turn down, some people reached out to fellow church members of Victory Christian Fellowship like me to try and change Vico’s mind. I asked for more info, and I learned there were two groups.

One represented religious groups whom I labeled “The Righteous” as in Righteous Indignation. The other group was “The Leftists” who were composed of left-leaning organizations pushing for the Impeachment of VP Sara Duterte.

I told the Pasig businessman to forget the idea of inviting Mayor Vico because he is an elected official and public servant. The mayor was correct not to toot his own horn in a politically charged rally, and “one should never lend your anointing to others.”

Vico Sotto’s record and pursuit of “good governance” will not be enhanced or fertilized by taking part in an indignation rally or a push for impeachment of an elected official like himself. The tenor and intent of such activities are incompatible with the character and personality of Sotto, who is low key and self-effacing.

His record of good governance consistently speaks for itself and subsequently reaps the unsolicited praise and recognition from independent groups and organizations and, of course, the citizens and taxpayers of Pasig City. As a Christian, his actions and conduct represent deep rooted values aligned with God.

As far as “The Righteous” holding an indignation rally alongside “The Leftists,” well, some people really need to check their doctrine, values or what they preach in relation to what they are about to “practice” or embark on.

The only reason I can see why the two groups would join up in such an event is because they believe their combined numbers will draw attention, get the media to cover the event and create some form of political impact like the one that the Iglesia ni Cristo rally achieved. That might be a hard act to follow.

The word “holy” means “to be set apart,” not to be in bed with. I don’t wish to be judgmental of those on the left, but in terms of values and preaching, the Righteous have nothing in common with the Leftists.

Yes, we are to love our neighbors but remember 2 Corinthians 6:14: “Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers, for what partnership have righteousness and lawlessness, or what fellowship has light with darkness?”

Doctrinally and corporately, the Righteous and Leftists are complete opposites. Christians believe and obey God, pray for leaders, submit to government authorities. Leftists have been opposed to government, harshly critical of leaders and institutions and do not ascribe to Christian values.

The truly “Righteous” draw their decisions and directions based on the teaching of their respective churches or religious belief, focused on obedience, humility, order and the divine word of God. It is based on love, as well as respect for authority.

Righteousness and true righteous indignation are a belief and value system tied to God. It is a spiritual godly indignation and not something immediately turned into political action by men relying on their own abilities or actions even before calling out to God in prayers and petitions.

I can imagine God looking at The Righteous and saying, “Remember me?” Did you ever think of calling your God to the situation before deciding to do things your way, like staging an indignation rally?

What I find ironic is that among many churches, every year there is a time when people would post the words in 2 Chronicles 7:14 which speaks to the mess we are in: “If my people, who are called by my name (Christ-ians), will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

The verse is so familiar that people have become desensitized to the message or just view it in passing. Or maybe we have become so “righteous” or so full of ourselves that we fool ourselves into believing that the problem lies with the politicians and not with us. Please stay with me on this.

As believers and Filipinos, we misrepresent God by acting with indignation and blame instead of humility and having personal accountability. The Bible is full of accounts where God was insulted and angered when kings and leaders made alliances with other kings instead of calling on God for help and rescue.

I have not heard of a united call among all churches for scheduled prayers or services for individual and collective repentance from our yabang, petty acts of corruption, violating the simplest traffic laws, littering, etc. We have certainly not united on our knees to ask God to intervene.

Don’t go to an indignation rally with self-righteousness in mind and anger in your heart and then bow your heads in prayer. Because by then you are dragging God into the equation.

