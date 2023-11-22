Anti-Semitism and selective prejudice

Anti-Semitism is back with a vengeance and the liberal-wokes are leading the charge. How ironic. The liberal wokes (“wokes” for short) lay claim to being inclusive, fair and politically correct. But as we have seen since the start of the Israel-Hamas War, the wokes have become selectively judgmental and unabashedly biased against Israel.

The wokes express outrage over Israel’s response to Hamas’ unprovoked attacks on Oct. 7. But why are they singling out Israel? Where were they when China committed wholesale human rights violations against the Tibetans? Where were they when Syrian president Bashar al-Assad committed mass murder? Where were they when Omar al-Bashir massacred protesters in Sudan? The wokes let it slide. Their prejudice is selective.

The wokes accuse Israel of war crimes but remain silent about Palestinian-Hamas’ sins. They never mention that it was Palestinian-Hamas who broke the ceasefire. They don’t talk about how child labor was used to build Hamas’ combat tunnels, many of whom died. They remain silent about how Palestinian-Hamas treat their womenfolk like livestock. They remain silent about how Hamas hide behind women and children and assassinate those who try to flee the crossfire. No one talks about the barbarism of Palestinian-Hamas, including beheading babies and cooking them alive inside ovens. God forbid, no one gives credit to the IDF for taking great pains to vacate civilians before they attack.

The woke refuse to hold Palestinian-Hamas accountable for their crimes but are quick to judge Israel. Their hypocrisy negates their legitimacy.

Let’s not forget that Palestinian-Hamas instigated this war. Not only is Israel’s forceful response an act of self defense, it is appropriate given the situation. Because to treat Hamas with cotton gloves only gives them the opportunity to pursue their genocidal agenda with impunity. The Israelis are fighting for their lives, as they have every right to.

Those who support Palestinian-Hamas should put themselves in Israel’s shoes. What would you do if your neighbors collude to murder you and your family? Wouldn’t you do everything in your power to defend yourself?

Israel has never initiated war against its neighbors. Not once. It has been the other way around. The Jews are the victims here and the radical Arabs are the bullies.

But Palestinian-Hamas so expertly portray themselves as the brooding victim, a narrative which the naïve woke subscribe to hook, line and sinker. Playing the victim has been extremely beneficial for them. It stokes the fires of Jewish hate while generating an avalanche of financial aid from all those who can’t see beyond the propaganda. This aid is used to finance violent crusades against the Jews.

The woke who chant “from the river to the sea,” in reality, chant in favor of racism, hate, barbarism, religious segregation, misogyny and genocide. They support regression to 7th century religious oppression.

A two-state solution

The Palestinians have had several opportunities to gain statehood through a two-state solution but rejected them every time. In truth, they don’t want a two-state solution – they want a state without Israel. This is true not only for the Palestinians but all Muslim Arabs. Their hate for Jews is all consuming, which is why attacks on Israel by one or a consortium of Arab nations have occurred with regularity since Israel’s statehood in 1948. Jewish hate is what is preached in mosques and taught to children, one generation after another poisoned generation.

Thus, Palestinians have always entered negotiations for a two-state solution in bad faith. Records show that they have broken every single ceasefire and every compromise for peace. Treaties mean nothing to them. Their raging hate leads them to take every opportunity to oppress or murder Jews. It is them who perpetuate an apartheid state.

Neither are the Palestinians interested in economic and social development for themselves. If so, they would have focused on improving their quality of life since 2005 when the Jews were forcibly removed from Gaza. Instead, they elected Hamas, a known terrorist group, and channeled all available resources to war, even at the cost of living in squalor.

As for the rest of the Muslim Arab world, keeping the Palestinians stateless works to their advantage. Palestinians are used as political weapons in their campaign for anti-Semitism and aspiration for Jewish genocide. If the Arabs genuinely cared for the plight of Palestinians, then they would have opened their borders to refugees weeks ago. But they all refuse. Palestinians have always caused trouble in their host country as they did in Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt. The Palestinians are more useful as victims and nomads, a role they play with aplomb.

Jealousy

Beneath Jewish hate is jealousy. While most Arab states live under oppression, misogyny, violence and poverty, Israel exists with the full scope of democratic freedoms, tolerance and prosperity.

It is also known that the Israelis are great contributors to humanity – something which cannot be said for Muslim Arabs. There are 150 Israeli Nobel Prize winners in the sciences despite comprising only 0.2 percent of the world population. The Arabs, despite representing 16.3 percent of humanity, only have three. Israel has filed 1,741 technology patents in 2022 alone.

Adding to the resentment is that the Israelis defeated the Arabs in every war, even if grossly outnumbered.

The Israelis do everything better than the Arabs and statistics show it. This must be grating to the Arabs, considering their religion depicts Jews as inferior. How ironic that this “inferior race” has proven to be superior in every measure of human progress.

As Filipinos, we must support the nation which shares our values. Peace, democracy, tolerance, hard work and the commitment to the rule of law. We must not allow the fake narrative of Palestinian-Hamas to lead us to support hate, violence and genocide.

