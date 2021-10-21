


































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Opinion
                        
Backdoor
                        

                           
FIRST PERSON - Alex Magno - The Philippine Star
October 21, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
Among the many flaws of the 1987 Constitution is the party-list system.



The party-list system we have is not the equivalent of the proportional representation system in several European governments. Proportional representation awards mainstream political parties additional seats according to their share of the popular vote. It is meant as a remedial mechanism to favor parties whose share of the seats might be significantly less than their share of the vote.



By contrast, our party-list system is badly conceived as a mechanism to enlarge representation for the “marginalized” sectors of our society. It is an example of the wooly-mindedness of bleeding heart liberals.



The party-list system was originally intended as a mechanism of representation in a parliamentary format of government. At the last minute, by the switch of one vote, the constitutional commission appointed by President Cory Aquino abandoned the parliamentary format that would have made things awkward for the sitting president.



When the switch back to the presidential system happened, no one bothered to extract the provision for a party-list system. Because of this, we are forced to live with this ill-suited mechanism that presupposes the elected district representatives do not represent the “marginalized.”



The groups that benefitted from the party-list system worked very hard to expand its share of seats over time, like a creeping invasion threatening to displace mainline district representation. Today, about a fifth of seats at the House of Representatives are occupied by the party-lists. By inflating the number of seats, we have also inflated operational costs of legislation.



It is bad enough that we have a multi-party system (another feature of the 1987 Constitution they forgot to extract when the commission shifted back to the presidential form). The large share of party-lists increases the number of “parties” in the chamber exponentially.



The only way the Lower House may be governed is by means of constant transactional politics to keep volatile coalitions intact. This is the reason why coups happen so frequently in that chamber. The effect of multi-party politics in the chamber ensures it can only be led by the most “trapo” of political players.



Things were made more untenable when the Supreme Court ruled the sitting party-list representatives do not have to belong to the “marginalized” sectors they are supposed to represent. That opened this convenient backdoor to legislative representation even wider.



Today, anyone may claim to represent a “sector” and organize a party-list group to grab a seat in Congress. Being elected at-large, the party-list groups vying for a congressional seat fill the entire back page of our very large ballot. Instead of educating the voters on the causes they espouse, the party-list groups advertise their numbers on the ballot to help their followers find them.



This would be so funny if it were not so tragic. The son of a former president won a seat representing security guards. Today Joey Lina is seeking a seat as nominee of the Comadrona (midwife) party-list. To be fair, he did author a law requiring each barangay to have a midwife in his previous life as a legislator.



Zealots



The National Democrats were the first to realize the opportunities presented by gaming this flaw in the representation system.



In the first election cycles, they used their organized base among the trade unions, radical youth groups and communities under the sway of armed guerrilla units to amass the votes needed to win party-list seats. They further enlarged the votes they control by trading their command votes with traditional politicians in exchange for endorsement of their party-list groups.



So efficient were they in amassing votes, they began multiplying the number of party-list choices. The law allowed for a maximum of three seats per party-list group. Redundant party-list groups allowed them to use their command votes efficiently.



Groups like Bayan Muna, Gabriela, Kabataan and ACT provided the leftists ample congressional seats and multiple accesses to the gravy train. Soon, however, conventional politicians and local dynasts caught on to this racket and began gaming the system as well to increase their legislative footprint – and therefore political leverage.



In all the years the Left controlled so many party-list seats, they never had the votes in the chamber to pass any significant legislation in furtherance of their avowed goals. They merely enjoyed the perks of office, including wearing outlandish costumes during the annual State of the Nation event.



Their seats at the House provided nothing more than a convenient propaganda platform to amplify their hate campaigns. For them, the frequent press conferences were more important that doing disciplined legislative work in the committees. They loved being designated “progressives” even if their advocacies are fully regressive.



With the entry of the local dynasts into the party-list game, coupled with the thinning constituencies of the Left, the left-wing party-list groups have been losing seats the past few election cycles. Akbayan and Anakpawis did not win seats in the last elections.



The trend is likely to continue. For local dynasts, it makes much sense to exploit this anomaly in representation to gain more electoral foothold.



A party-list group needs about 250,000 votes to gain a seat. For dynastic families that control whole provinces, this is an easy hurdle to surmount. In addition to controlling the district seat, they now use the party list to get more family members elected.



This electoral cycle, we have seen celebrities such as Nora Aunor and Karla Estrada joining party-list groups. The Leftists are losing their once guaranteed seats in this backdoor “representation.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NORA AUNOR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
How to detect China’s Manchurian Candidate


                                 

                                                                        GOTCHA -
                                                                        By Jarius Bondoc
                                     | October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
As it does elsewhere, the Chinese Communist Party will meddle in Philippine Election 2022.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
‘Who pushed me?’


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
There was a millionaire who had the best cattle, the most money and the most beautiful wife in the state.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Overconfidence


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
It must be vaccine overconfidence. Or the relaxation of health protocol enforcement. Or simply quarantine fatigue. Or all of the above.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Being Filipino today


                                 

                                                                        THE CORNER ORACLE -
                                                                        By Andrew J. Masigan
                                     | October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Life is normal here despite the lingering effects of COVID. People are out and life has reverted back as it was in 2019.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Is Leni the unifying leader our country desperately needs?


                                 

                                                                        By Leonardo Q. Montemayor
                                     | October 20, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Vice-President Leni Robredo has always struck me as a decent, caring and sincere person and public servant.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Malampaya shares’ sale to Udenna hit


                                 

                                                                        POSTSCRIPT -
                                                                        By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
                                     | October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Read the front page for more details of the bargain sale of Malampaya shares to Udenna Corp. and the graft charges filed against Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, Udenna chair Dennis Uy and 24 others over the transaction...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Backdoor


                                 

                                                                        FIRST PERSON -
                                                                        By Alex Magno
                                     | October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Among the many flaws of the 1987 Constitution is the party-list system.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Democracy and the poor


                                 

                                                                        BREAKTHROUGH -
                                                                        By Elfren S. Cruz
                                     | October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
In the 70s, it was easy for a country to choose sides between the two superpowers. 

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Why the dilly-dallying?


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
How come the Bureau of Customs dilly-dallies in demanding payment from Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., concerning the amount of P141 billion in unpaid taxes?

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Mateship and Bayanihan: In pursuit of peace


                                 

                                                                        AUSSIE DIPLOMACY MATTERS -
                                                                        By Steven J. Robinson
                                     | October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Regular readers of this column will know that this year Australia and the Philippines are celebrating 75 years of formal relations – significant not just due to the number, but because of all we have done together...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with