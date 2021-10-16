


































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Opinion
                        
Not so fast!
                        

                           
SENTINEL - Ramon T. Tulfo - The Philippine Star
October 16, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
Nobel Peace Prize? Not so fast! Many Nobel laureates didn’t deserve the supposedly prestigious award.



Yasser Arafat, chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), was given the award in 1994.



The award was for Arafat’s supposed efforts to bring peace to the Middle East.



Andrew C. McCarthy of the National Review Online described him as the “father of modern terrorism.”



“About him, while there is much to say, there is little to glean. He was a thug. One of the most cunning of all time for sure, but quite simply a ruthless, thoroughly corrupt, will-to-power thug,” said McCarthy of Arafat.



Arafat was not a native Palestinian. He was an Egyptian whose real name was Muhammad Abdel Rahman Rauf al-Qudwa al Husseini.



McCarthy implied that Arafat was a coward, saying, “He tended to sit out warfare with Israel whenever conventional warfare was involved.”



So, giving an award to Arafat was like honoring Osama Bin Laden, who engineered the suicide attack on the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, that killed almost 3,000 innocent people.



Nobel Peace Prize, my eye!



Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, once considered a non-violent advocate, is not as peaceful as she was portrayed by western media in the past.



Suu Kyi, who held the position equivalent to that of a prime minister, has not stopped the mass killings, rapes and burning of villages in Rakhine State.



The pillage and mayhem in Rakhine State forced 421,000 Rohingya Muslims into neighboring Bangladesh.



Suu Kyi was a Nobel laureate in 1991 for her “non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights.”



Giving an award to Suu Kyi was like giving an award to Germany’s Adolf Hitler, who ordered the annihilation of millions of Jews during the Second World War.



Nobel Peace Prize, my foot!



Another Nobel laureate was Israel’s Menachem Begin who ordered the invasion of Lebanon in 1982, four years after receiving the international accolade along with Egypt’s Anwar Sadat for the two countries’ peace accord. Sadat was later assassinated in 1981 by Egyptian soldiers during a parade.

Nobel Peace Prize, my goodness!



US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger shared the prize in 1973 with North Vietnam’s Le Duc Tho for their peace efforts to end the Vietnam War.



Kissinger was the architect of the “Christmas Bombing of Hanoi” where US planes dropped 20,000 tons of explosives. More than 1,000 civilians died in the bombing.



In fairness to Kissinger, he tried to return the award, but the Nobel Committee rejected the offer.



Nobel Peace Prize, my heavens!



In 1992, the “prestigious” award was given to Rigoberta Menchu, a feminist, activist and politician in Guatemala.



The reason for the award was her book, “I, Rigoberta Menchu,” where she told of her struggle for social justice.



She was found lying in her book. She changed details of her life to fit her narrative.



Menchu was a leader of the URNG, a Marxist guerrilla movement that is active in Guatemala and Venezuela.



Giving the Nobel Peace Prize to Menchu is like giving an award to Maria Ressa, a Filipino-American who heads Rappler, one of the country’s news websites.



Ressa received the award recently for supposedly being persecuted by the Duterte administration.



What the Nobel Committee didn’t know was that she was convicted of libel by a Manila court because of charges brought against her by a wealthy Filipino-Chinese businessman, Wilfredo Keng.



The Duterte government didn’t have anything to do with the libel complaint and her conviction for it.



Nobel Peace Prize to Ressa, the nerve!



*      *      *



The Office of the Ombudsman’s decision to drop the graft complaint against my siblings Wanda T. Teo and Ben Tulfo was a heavy load off our shoulders – mine, Erwin’s and Raffy’s.



Now it can be told: The Tulfo siblings agonized over the criminal case that led to my sister’s resignation as secretary of tourism.



We were crucified in public as if we were thieves.



Even Erwin, Raffy and I, who had nothing to do with the case, were not spared by bashers on social media.



The case stemmed from the signing of a P160-million contract between the Department of Tourism (DOT) and People’s Television (PTV) Channel 4.



The contract was for the airing of DOT commercials on PTV-4, where my brother Ben had a show.



What went wrong was that most of the commercials were aired on Ben’s “Pronto” public service show, viewed by many as “conflict of interest.”



Wanda did not know that most of the commercials would go to Ben’s show when she signed the contract. She didn’t even know Ben had a show on that channel.



It was Wanda’s undoing that she hired incompetent staff that would have told her something was amiss in the contract.



Another mistake Wanda made was consulting with an ambulance chaser who announced publicly that she and Ben would return the money. They never said that.



*      *      *



Don’t look now but Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go may yet come from behind and emerge victorious in the vice presidential race because of the Malasakit Centers nationwide.



“Malasakit” is a Tagalog word which means sympathy and empathy.



Millions of poor patients have benefited from the centers.



There are 142 Malasakit Centers in government hospitals nationwide, 77 of which are in Luzon, 29 in the Visayas and 36 in Mindanao.



Malasakit Centers, meant to address gaps in health care, give assistance to poor patients by having them apply for free medicines and hospitalization from government charity agencies such as the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilhHealth) and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).



All the above-named government agencies have booths in public hospitals with Malasakit Centers.



The Malasakit Center is Bong Go’s brainchild.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PCSO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
From Yorme to ‘Lo-Pangu’


                                 

                                                                        COMMONSENSE -
                                                                        By Marichu A. Villanueva
                                     | October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Turning 47 years old later this month, Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso a.k.a. Isko “Yorme” Moreno is one of the two youngest candidates in next year’s presidential elections.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Smuggled Ferraris & online sabong


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Yesterday was the first in the longest time that I had a chance to dine with a few of those motor heads and it’s interesting what pops up in the middle of dinner.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
E-sabong hooking kids, OFWs


                                 

                                                                        GOTCHA -
                                                                        By Jarius Bondoc
                                     | October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Online sabong is luring minors and addicting overseas workers. Gambling is brought right into homes and barracks.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Substitutes


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
In this country, all is fair in love, war and politics.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
The Nobel Prize


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | October 14, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Many Filipinos are now cheering for Maria Ressa, co-founder and CEO of Rappler, the country’s news website, because she was awarded the much-coveted Nobel Peace Prize, along with Russian journalist Dmitry...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 EDITORIAL &ndash; Placeholders
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EDITORIAL – Placeholders


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
While certificates of candidacy have been filed for national positions, the situation remains fluid.

                                                         


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
$100


                                 

                                                                        FIRST PERSON -
                                                                        By Alex Magno
                                     | October 16, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The road to a post-COVID-19 global economy is not going to be easy.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Ennoble, ignoble


                                 

                                                                        SEARCH FOR TRUTH -
                                                                        By Ernesto P. Maceda Jr.
                                     | October 16, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
We shifted our gaze upward last Wednesday in time to catch William Shatner & Co. catapulted at light speed into space.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
‘Muy bien, Dr. Lumbera’


                                 

                                                                        LODESTAR -
                                                                        By Danton Remoto
                                     | October 16, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Like many other students, I first knew Dr. Bienvenido Lumbera through his essays.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 EDITORIAL - Reopening safely
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EDITORIAL - Reopening safely


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With COVID infection indicators going down, the government has decided to ease the National Capital Region to Alert Level 3, allowing more businesses to reopen and increasing capacities for activities such as indoor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with