





































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
EDITORIAL - â€˜Mission accomplishedâ€™

                     

                        

                           
EDITORIAL - ‘Mission accomplished’

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 25, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Over a decade after he delivered his inaugural address as the 15th president of the republic, the nation remembers the pronouncements of Benigno Simeon Cojuangco Aquino III.



Without corruption, there is no poverty: “Kung walang corrupt, walang mahirap.” The people are his boss: “Kayo ang boss ko.” No more wang-wang or VIP sirens and blinkers. “No more influence-peddling, no more patronage politics, no more stealing. No more sirens, no more short cuts, no more bribes.”



It was an ambitious to-do list, in a country where democratic institutions have been dysfunctional for decades. But one must set lofty goals at the start of one’s administration. On his personal performance, yesterday’s tributes indicate that Noynoy Aquino delivered on his inaugural promise: “I will set the example. I will strive to be a good model. I will not break the trust you have placed in me.”



No administration is perfect. Still, for all the criticisms hurled against his administration, the lapses both real and imagined, and the scandals including issues involving corruption attributed to his officials and political allies, Noynoy Aquino would have done his parents, democracy icons Ninoy and Cory Aquino, proud.



In the family’s formal announcement of his death yesterday, his bereaved sisters declared of their only brother: “Mission accomplished.” Noynoy Aquino set the bar high for good governance and integrity in public service. History will judge how much of his inaugural goals he managed to achieve. But with his death, the nation remembers not only his accomplishments, but also the objectives whose attainment remains a work in progress. Noynoy Aquino’s death should inspire a renewed commitment to the attainment of those goals, even as the nation mourns his passing.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOYNOY AQUINO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Allow time lag after a Duterte outburst


                                 

                                                                        POSTSCRIPT -
                                                                        By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
                                     | June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
We used to say that all statements of President Duterte must be in writing and under oath to assure the public that he meant every word said. Now we think listeners should also allow a time lag before speculating...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
‘Crimes against humanity?’


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission under Greco Belgica doesn’t spare anyone, even President Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte’s townmate.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
China vs USA vs Russia


                                 

                                                                        BREAKTHROUGH -
                                                                        By Elfren S. Cruz
                                     | June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
In 1949, the famous author George Orwell wrote a book called Nineteen Eighty Four.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Aquino deaths presaged Aquino presidencies


                                 

                                                                        GOTCHA -
                                                                        By Jarius Bondoc
                                     | June 25, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Twice in history the death of an Aquino presaged an Aquino presidency. The 1983 assassination of democracy icon Ninoy Aquino led to a stolen presidential election and a civilian-military uprising that swept his widow...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Roused


                                 

                                                                        FIRST PERSON -
                                                                        By Alex Magno
                                     | June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
This week, it seems, the Liberal Party woke up from its long slumber.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Color-coding


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | June 25, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
A request circulated on social media yesterday, for people to display yellow ribbons in memory of Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III, who succumbed to renal failure secondary to diabetes at age 61 the...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
TESDA online courses: How to survive COVID pandemic


                                 

                                                                        COMMONSENSE -
                                                                        By Marichu A. Villanueva
                                     | June 25, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The lockdowns imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 in the country have prompted over a million Filipinos to acquire new skill sets that served them well during these difficult times.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
The silence of the lamb


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | June 25, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Even unto death he held his peace.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Long lost husband


                                 

                                                                        A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) -
                                                                        By Jose C. Sison
                                     | June 25, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
A marriage may be dissolved by the death of a spouse. And under Article 41 of the Family Code, a spouse who has been missing for four consecutive years, or two consecutive years if his disappearance occurred when...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Transparency and trust in QC


                                 

                                                                        ROSES AND THORNS -
                                                                        By Pia Roces Morato
                                     | June 25, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The American author, motivational speaker and legendary salesman Zig Ziglar put it best when he said that “when you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with