EDITORIAL - Still no energy security

                     

                        

                           
EDITORIAL - Still no energy security

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Among the biggest disincentives to foreign investments particularly those involving manufacturing in the country has been the power supply. Inadequate, unreliable, and reported to be the second most expensive in the region after Japan, electricity supply has been a problem in the country since the first Aquino administration.



Three decades later, the problem persists. Luzon has suffered rotational power outages for several weeks now. Industry players say the problem will continue until early August due to the shutdown of several big power plants combined with rising demand as the economy gradually reopens amid the pandemic.



Senators conducting an inquiry into the issue have expressed exasperation over what they described as finger-pointing among industry stakeholders. The probe was conducted based on a resolution filed by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian and a privilege speech of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who urged Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi to focus on the power problem instead of politics.



Cusi is blaming the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines for refusing to secure firm supply contracts. The NGCP, which operates the transmission network, and the Energy Regulatory Commission warn that this could result in a spike in electricity bills. Power generation companies, meanwhile, have denied accusations of deliberately shutting down their plants ostensibly for repairs and maintenance to push up electricity prices.



Senators want the Department of Energy to work out emergency measures together with the NGCP, power generators and the ERC to forestall the looming outages. At the same time, the government must consider long-term measures to ensure the country’s energy security. Sustainability advocates are calling for a shift to flexible power plants and a greater push for renewable energy. The power problem has plagued the country for decades. Surely the resolution cannot wait a few decades more.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

All in the family


                                 

                                                                        
                                                                        
                                                                      

                              


                              
In countries such as New Zealand, people quit top government positions because the job is too demanding, or because of plain burnout and they want to try something new.

                           


      

         

            
Our literary heritage


                                 

                                                                        
                                                                        
                                                                      

                              


                              
Last fortnight, our thoughtful Ambassador to Beijing, Mr. Chito Sta. Romana, asked me and the poet, Luisa Igloria, to speak at a seminar on our literary legacy. I thank him for this. This is what I said:

                           


      

         

            
Face-to-face with face shields


                                 

                                                                        
                                                                        
                                                                      

                              


                              
It is with great relief we have been receiving in greater bulks the latest delivery of vaccine doses being procured and donated to the Philippines to control spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic in our...

                           


      

         

            
Biden’s foreign policy: Bringing back America’s credibility


                                 

                                                                        
                                                                        
                                                                      

                              


                              
At the conclusion of the G7 Summit that marked his first overseas trip as leader of the free world, President Joe Biden declared: America is "back at the table" and "back in the business of leading...

                           


      

         

            
Proprietary schools: Surviving COVID-19 and the ‘BIR-21 variant’


                                 

                                                                        
                                                                        
                                                                      

                              


                              
Unless Congress, the courts or Malacañang will come to their aid against BIR RR No. 5-2021, most proprietary schools that are now financially in the "Intensive Care Unit" due to the present pandemic...

                           


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Herd immunity seen again ‘by Christmas’


                                 

                                                                        
                                                                        
                                                                      

                              


                              
The COVID-19 vaccination situation may have started to look better, if not merrier, prodding the inoculation manager of the government to reiterate his prediction that herd immunity would be achieved by Christm...

                           


      

         

            
Rivers


                                 

                                                                        
                                                                        
                                                                      

                              


                              
This is an embarrassment. One global. report widely carried by local media lists seven Philippine rivers among the top ten most responsible for ocean pollution. Pasig River tops the list as the most polluted ri...

                           


      

         

            
Letter from Orkney


                                 

                                                                        
                                                                        
                                                                      

                              


                              
It is 11 o'clock at night on the eve of midsummer night or the summer solstice on the main island of the Orkneys, an island archipelago north of Scotland, which is itself, the north part of Great Britain.

                           


      

         

            
Lost at sea


                                 

                                                                        
                                                                        
                                                                      

                              


                              
For six days in March of this year, the attention of much of the world was riveted not to the ongoing pandemic but to one of the most important shipping lanes in the world.

                           


      

         

            
Shields and Remdesivir


                                 

                                                                        
                                                                        
                                                                      

                              


                              
Filipinos look ridiculous and stupid wearing a face shield over a face mask, my friend, Reynaldo Esmeralda, said.

                           


      

         

            
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
