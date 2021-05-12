NEWS COMMENTARIES
^

About that ‘rules-based international order’

Thomas L. Knapp (The Philippine Star) - May 12, 2021 - 12:00am

The Biden administration has taken to frequently asserting its intention to return versus the Trump administration’s departure therefrom to something called a “rules-based international order.”

What is this supposed “order?” What obligations does it impose, and upon whom? Which governments meet those obligations? Which don’t?

Google returns about 197,000 results on the phrase “rules-based international order.” The top result leads to a paper from the United Nations Association of Australia, which defines it as “a shared commitment by all countries to conduct their activities in accordance with agreed rules that evolve over time, such as international law, regional security arrangements, trade agreements, immigration protocols and cultural arrangements.”

The US government, on the other hand, usually invokes the term when making unilateral demands of, or militarily intervening against, other governments. Washington defines it as “the US makes the rules; the rest of the world must do as it is ordered.”

On the rare occasion that it takes an even slightly broader view, that view – as voiced by an anonymous US State Department official at a recent press briefing – is that a handful of governments (in this case the G7 group) “has a global perspective, which is not true of every country in the world.” The (US-dominated) G7 makes the rules; the rest of the world must do as it is ordered.

A major problem with the “rules” in question, in addition to the US government wanting to enforce them pursuant to its own agenda while violating them whenever it pleases, is that the US government can’t be trusted to follow the rules even when it makes, and explicitly agrees to, them. Two recent examples:

The Trump administration, in violation of US and international law (“the rules”), began shirking its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka “the Iran nuclear deal,” in 2018. Instead of bringing the US back into compliance as promised during the 2020 presidential campaign, the Biden administration continues to attempt to negotiate new conditions for holding up its end of a binding international deal.

After two decades of war, the Trump administration negotiated an Afghanistan peace deal with the Taliban, under which US troops were required to exit the country by May 1 of this year. The Biden administration hemmed, hawed and reneged on that obligation, pushing the withdrawal back by more than three months.

Absent a powerful referee (the US regime loves to style itself the world’s “only remaining superpower,” immune to pressure from lesser regimes or even the United Nations), the only possible basis for a “rules-based international order” is trust. And the US regime continually proves itself untrustworthy.

If the Biden administration really wants a “rules-based international order,” the first step is to start following the rules.

*      *      *

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism.

JOE BIDEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Back out from debate projected Duterte as loser, Carpio as hero
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
The folly in President Duterte’s challenge to debate Antonio Carpio was that people expected him to back out. Upon announcement of his retreat, friends and foes groaned in texts: “Hay, sabi ko na nga...
Opinion
fbfb
EDITORIAL - Super spreader
EDITORIAL - Super spreader
1 day ago
With gatherings limited to 10 while Metro Manila is under modified enhanced community quarantine, approximately 300 people jumped into a swimming pool in Caloocan City last Sunday, enjoying the summer as if there...
Opinion
fbfb
Carpe diem — Duterte vs. Carpio
AS A MATTER OF FACT - By Sara Soliven De Guzman | May 10, 2021 - 12:00am
After challenging retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio to a debate, the President withdrew from the fight.
Opinion
fbfb
A perfect storm
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
It must be marvelous to be blissfully unaware of the horror and heartbreak caused by the COVID pandemic.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
EDITORIAL - Vaccine green lane?
EDITORIAL - Vaccine green lane?
2 hours ago
BioNTech, the German partner of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in the development of the world’s groundbreaking COVID vaccine, has finalized a deal to set up its Southeast Asian vaccine production hub in Singapore....
Opinion
fbfb
WHO EUL on Sinopharm
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Finally, the World Health Organization issued emergency use listing to Sinopharm of China for their vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019.
Opinion
fbfb
Pigs instead of cash
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
In one of my many trips around the Philippines where I helped promote backyard hog raising through the BMeg Fiestahan caravans, I came across an interesting “project” where a local government official,...
Opinion
fbfb
Becoming a wealthy nation
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
As a nation, most of our sufferings are due to the lack of financial resources.
Opinion
fbfb
Windless
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | May 11, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine economy, it seems, is like a sailboat on a windless day. It is listless.
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with