NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
EDITORIAL - False sense of security

EDITORIAL - False sense of security

(The Philippine Star) - March 5, 2021 - 12:00am

The country can no longer afford to revert to more stringent lockdowns, according to the government. The statement was issued as the Department of Health monitored a spike in COVID cases in recent days, particularly in Metro Manila where the new and more infectious variants of the coronavirus have been reported.

While the National Capital Region may not revert to a stricter quarantine status, however, granular lockdowns are possible, as Pasay City is now doing in scores of barangays where COVID cases are on the rise. The city is also where the first cases of the COVID variants have been reported in the NCR. Under granular lockdown, residents are placed under the tightest restrictions. Who wants this, after a year of quarantines?

The choice, however, boils down to such localized lockdowns or catching COVID – particularly the more infectious variants – and suffering hospitalization or the worst fate. Such possibilities should persuade people to maintain health safety protocols that by now should be ingrained: wearing of masks and even face shields, maintaining physical distancing, practicing hand hygiene and observing cold/cough etiquette. The government, for its part, must continue ramping up testing, contact tracing and treatment capabilities.

Health authorities are still studying the possible causes of the rise in COVID cases, after many weeks of flat transmission in the NCR, which remains the epicenter of the pestilence. There are also worrisome reports of COVID survivors getting seriously infected again even in the Philippines, but more so in Brazil where one of the two infectious coronavirus variants was first reported.

This pandemic is far from over; many more people will get sick, and many will die. The biggest danger as vaccination finally begins is that people will be lulled into a false sense of security. Already, the clamor for further easing of restrictions is growing stronger as more vaccines arrive.

While the economy needs to be taken out of the intensive care unit, this will not happen when people are sick, especially with more infectious mutations of COVID spreading in Metro Manila. The start of vaccination should be accompanied by sustained adherence to all the health protocols. Otherwise, all the sacrifices in the past year will go to waste.

COVID-19 VARIANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte visibly tired, needs long vacation
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | March 4, 2021 - 12:00am
After watching the RTVM video showing President Duterte fielding questions in a presscon at the arrival Sunday of Chinese vaccines for COVID-19, we are compelled to suggest that he consider taking a vacation to at...
Opinion
fbfb
VP on the roll
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | March 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Winning the Vice Presidency means you won a zero sum game.
Opinion
fbfb
Illegitimate
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | March 4, 2021 - 12:00am
There is now no avenue for the military junta in Myanmar to win any semblance of legitimacy for their power grab.
Opinion
fbfb
DOTr, LTO captured by firms that they regulate – senators
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | March 5, 2021 - 12:00am
The Land Transport Office came under fire from senators on three counts. First, the costly vehicle roadworthiness tests by select contractors.
Opinion
fbfb
Vaccinations kick off amid politicking, puzzling report
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | March 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Sunday, Feb. 28, was a big day for Malacañang. Its COVID-19 mass vaccination kicked off at last.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Leap of faith
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | March 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Last Friday in Providence, Rhode Island, Father Nicanor Austriaco of the OCTA Research Group got his second dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine.
Opinion
fbfb
Yes, we can
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | March 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Can the Philippines be a world producer of vaccines soon? Yes, the Philippines can become one.
Opinion
fbfb
Cruel and unusual
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | March 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Back in the day, when I was involved in the construction of what is now known as Discovery Paradise in Busuanga, Palawan, one of my responsibilities and challenge was how to enforce house rules, discipline and ...
Opinion
fbfb
Intertwining issues
A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Jose C. Sison | March 5, 2021 - 12:00am
In ejectment or forcible entry cases, the only issue to be resolved is the physical (possession de facto) and not the title of real property (possession de jure).
Opinion
fbfb
Gifted to give
ROSES AND THORNS - By Pia Roces Morato | March 5, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines is gearing up to celebrate 500 years of Christianity revolving around the theme “gifted to give,” taken from the gospel of Matthew 10:8.
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with