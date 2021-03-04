NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
EDITORIAL - Wildlife in the pandemic

EDITORIAL - Wildlife in the pandemic

(The Philippine Star) - March 4, 2021 - 12:00am

World Wildlife Day was marked yesterday as the global community continued to grapple with a deadly, economically crippling pandemic.

An upside of the COVID-19 pestilence is greater awareness of wildlife conservation. The coronavirus is believed to have emanated from a market in China’s Wuhan City where various species of wildlife were sold for food, traditional medicine and other purposes. Scientists believe bats are the most likely source of the coronavirus, with pangolins also being eyed as transmitters of the pathogen.

In 2003, the virus that caused the epidemic of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome was also traced to civets sold at food markets in China’s Guangdong province. While Beijing cracked down on the wildlife trade after the SARS epidemic, the emergence of COVID in late 2019 clearly showed that more needed to be done.

Apart from killer diseases traced to animals, the world continues to confront the many problems that are endangering both plant and animal wildlife. This year the theme of World Wildlife Day on March 3 is “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet.” The focus is on the estimated 200 million to 350 million people living within or near forested areas worldwide, and who rely on forest resources for their livelihoods and basic needs including food, shelter, energy and medicine.

Special focus is also on the indigenous peoples who manage an estimated 28 percent of the planet’s land surface. These areas, many of them forested, are now threatened by climate change, biodiversity loss and the social, economic and public health impacts of COVID-19. Preserving the environment also means preserving indigenous cultures.

Illegal trafficking in wildlife also continues to drive many species to endangered status and even extinction. The coronavirus pandemic, believed to have sprung from this illegal trade, should spur greater action to protect wild flora and fauna.

WORLD WILDLIFE DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
VP on the roll
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | March 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Winning the Vice Presidency means you won a zero sum game.
Opinion
fbfb
Vaccinations kick off amid politicking, puzzling report
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | March 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Sunday, Feb. 28, was a big day for Malacañang. Its COVID-19 mass vaccination kicked off at last.
Opinion
fbfb
Whatever is available
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | March 3, 2021 - 12:00am
With a head start of about a week or two, all those 600,000 doses of the donated Sinovac jab, CoronaVac, can be used up by the time (or if ever) non-Chinese vaccines under the COVAX Facility arrive.
Opinion
fbfb
Private citizens fill government’s gaps
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | March 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Before the pandemic struck, the country was well on its way towards achieving its national ambition of tripling the average annual income of our citizens to $13,000 and achieving zero incidence of poverty by 2040....
Opinion
fbfb
Chasing coronavirus with China vaccines
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | March 2, 2021 - 12:00am
The mass vaccination of some 80 million Filipinos finally rolled off yesterday with health workers armed with 600,000 doses of Chinese vaccines fanning out initially in Metro Manila to start inoculating persons on...
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Duterte visibly tired, needs long vacation
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | March 4, 2021 - 12:00am
After watching the RTVM video showing President Duterte fielding questions in a presscon at the arrival Sunday of Chinese vaccines for COVID-19, we are compelled to suggest that he consider taking a vacation to at...
Opinion
fbfb
Illegitimate
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | March 4, 2021 - 12:00am
There is now no avenue for the military junta in Myanmar to win any semblance of legitimacy for their power grab.
Opinion
fbfb
Lessons from the COVID year
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | March 4, 2021 - 12:00am
I usually write reviews of books or authors and not just on one article. I make an exception today because the author is Yuval Noah Harari and the article occupies two whole pages in the weekend edition of the Financial...
Opinion
fbfb
Healing, empowering the nation through culture
By Cecilia Guidote-Alvarez | March 4, 2021 - 12:00am
The 1986 peaceful People Power Revolution is inscribed in the UNESCO Memory of the World as a testament of the Filipino people’s gallantry and unity to restore democracy through the unedited record of the Radyo...
Opinion
fbfb
EDITORIAL - Preventing another threat
EDITORIAL - Preventing another threat
1 day ago
A parade of fire trucks last Sunday kicked off this year’s observance of Fire Prevention Month.
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with