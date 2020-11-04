NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - Public safety risk
EDITORIAL - Public safety risk
(The Philippine Star) - November 4, 2020 - 12:00am

The provincial governor has stressed that quarrying is needed for construction. This is also a point raised by players in the extractive industries: the country needs raw materials, many of which come from the earth, for construction and other economic activities.

With deaths during Typhoon Rolly blamed partly on quarrying, however, President Duterte has approved a recommendation of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to suspend quarrying in the town of Guinobatan in Albay. The other day the President had visited the town, where residents complained that boulders indiscriminately piled along three rivers by quarrying firms were washed away by lahar and floodwaters from Mayon Volcano at the height of Rolly, aggravating the destruction from the typhoon. The residents lamented that this always happened during typhoons in their town.

The President stressed that he was suspending judgment on the issue until the DENR finishes its investigation. Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara has said that dikes on the slopes of Mayon Volcano had collapsed from the heavy rainfall spawned by Rolly. Bichara also doubted that the quarrying firms had left their stockpiles along the rivers for floods to wash away.

Quarrying around Mayon, however, will have to be rationalized, considering how prone it is to mudslides. Volcanic debris keeps accumulating along the slopes of Mayon, one of the country’s most active volcanoes. During heavy monsoon rains and typhoons, the debris is easily loosened and washed away, rampaging down to the communities around the volcano.

In December 2006, for example, powerful Typhoon Reming triggered massive mudslides from Mayon, leaving over 1,200 people dead or missing in Albay. More than a hundred of the fatalities were residents of Guinobatan. The area around the volcano is also regularly rocked by earthquakes. Disturbing the earth around the volcano through quarrying activities inevitably raises the risks to public safety during natural calamities. Following Rolly’s onslaught, the government will have to improve safety protocols for communities around the volcano.

CONSTRUCTION PRESIDENT DUTERTE TYPHOON ROLLY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What if Trump loses but doesn’t concede?
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | November 3, 2020 - 12:00am
To answer the question, we dare say that President Trump, regardless of how he comes across in the media, is too much of an American not to heed a clear call for a change of administration, if ever it comes to ...
Opinion
fbfb
Who says the rich don't steal? Read this
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | November 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Whoever says the rich don't steal must bone up on current events.
Opinion
fbfb
DepEd secretary’s voice
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | November 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Perfidious charges of graft and corruption and a demand for her removal have been hurled against DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones by unknown individuals.
Opinion
fbfb
Violence
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | November 3, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s Election Day in America.
Opinion
fbfb
Rody to Ombudsman: Do your job
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | November 2, 2020 - 12:00am
When it rains, it pours as one popular saying goes.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
4 M aliens in ‘pastillas’ scam stealing jobs from Filipinos
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Four million young aliens who bribed their way into the country since 2017 are a menace.
Opinion
fbfb
Flower power
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Friday night, a day before Halloween, the atmosphere at Dangwa, Manila’s famous flower market, was funereal.
Opinion
fbfb
A nation of task forces
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Still struggling with the ongoing 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic, our country is once again battling with “killer” typhoons that perennially pass through our islands.
Opinion
fbfb
Evacuation: A waste of money
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Year after year it happens and year after year we throw good money after bad and next year we will surely do it again, simply because it is the way we Filipinos and our political leaders have done it for decade...
Opinion
fbfb
Vietnam overtakes the Philippines. How did this happen?
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Alas, Vietnam, a backwater communist country just 40 years ago, has overtaken us in terms of per capita income.
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with