NEWS COMMENTARIES
Bombshell
FIRST PERSON - Alex Magno (The Philippine Star) - September 24, 2020 - 12:00am

President Duterte delivered a well-crafted speech, pre-recorded for the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. It was a short speech that covered all the basic policy positions the country stands by: climate change, nuclear disarmament, gender equality, human rights, the description of the COVID-19 vaccine as a global public good and the overlapping territorial claims over features at the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

All the policy positions reiterated by the President were expected, including his complaint about the “weaponization” of human rights issues. The only unexpected element of that speech was the strong position he took on the WPS issues. One normally critical news site described his statements on this matter a “bombshell.”

This was the first time in his four-year old presidency that Duterte took a strong position upholding the country’s exclusive economic zone claims over parts of the WPS. “The Award,” the President declared, “is now part of international law, beyond compromise and beyond the reach of passing governments to dilute, diminish or abandon.”

Duterte’s strong reiteration of the Philippine position on the WPS issues dovetails similarly strong positions taken by major powers only days before. Germany, the UK and France issued a joint declaration invalidating China’s claims to maritime features built up into islands hosting military facilities.

For years, Duterte has been criticized for taking a soft position towards Beijing on the contending territorial claims. His most virulent critics tried to picture him as China’s “puppet.” Others thought that our sovereign claims were being sacrificed on the altar of short-term economic gains.

The President’s articulated position before the UN General Assembly should silence those critics. The Philippine position rejecting China’s “nine-dash line” claims could not have been repudiated more staunchly. The arbitral award could not have been affirmed more clearly. Both former associate justice Antonio Carpio and former ambassador Albert del Rosario praised Duterte’s affirmation of the arbitral award.

For years, Duterte has been promising to take a clearer position regarding the arbitral award at the appropriate time. That time is now. A broad international consensus has formed rejecting Beijing’s ambitious claims. The President’s affirmation of the arbitral award will not sound hollow.

The past few weeks have not been happy for Beijing’s diplomatic apparatchiks. The pandemic originating from the Chinese city of Wuhan has been a public relations fiasco for the Asian superpower. The vociferous American president urged in the same forum that China be held accountable for the pandemic and its mounting economic costs. The US escalated pressure on China by sending two very senior diplomatic missions to Taipei. Britain and France have sent warships to the South China Sea to blunt China’s power projections.

Duterte’s words before the General Assembly will not suffice, of course. Having affirmed the arbitral award, Manila must follow through with a more active assertion of our exclusive economic zone, including our rights to natural resources that the area might yield for our people’s benefit.

Extradition

When we shifted to a One-China policy over four decades ago, we had to extinguish formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Beijing insists all other nations respect its view that Taiwan is a renegade province of China.

Over the past weeks, tensions have risen between China and Taiwan. Chinese warplanes flew close to the island’s frontiers, prompting Taiwanese jets to scramble.

Our downgraded relations with Taiwan create many problems for us. More than hampering trade and investment flows between our country and the prosperous island, Taiwan has become a sanctuary for fugitives who think the absence of formal diplomatic ties insures them against extradition.

The latest case involves a certain David Wong (Wong Ching Yin).

Wong is accused of defrauding a member of the prominent Gaisano clan in Cebu to the tune of P3.2 billion. The investment scam, conducted through Wong’s DW Capital Inc., is the talk of the southern city.

Erstwhile investment partner Valerie Gaisano-Sebastian filed a multiple estafa case against Wong. After some delay due to high-powered legal maneuvers, the accused simply disappeared.

Gaisano-Sebastian asked the NBI for assistance. Wong has been included in the Interpol’s Red Notice since October 2019. The plaintiff received information the accused is hiding out in Taiwan.

This is where the complications set in.

Instead of full-fledged embassies, the two countries maintain commercial and cultural offices in each other’s capital. The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taipei and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Manila have limited responsibilities. They are, technically, not official delegations.

The limited relations we have with Taiwan get in the way of chasing fugitives who manage to cross borders. Even the Interpol will have difficulties enforcing its Red Notice on David Wong.

The plaintiff has offered a reward of P2 million for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive David Wong. She has asked the NBI to coordinate with Interpol to track down and arrest the defendant. There has been little progress in this effort.

The magnitude of the financial fraud that is alleged in this case is sensational, to say the least. It should be a national concern.

This case should provide enough impetus for the Philippines and Taiwan to review protocols for the extradition of fugitives. Neither should become sanctuaries for fugitives who manage to cross borders to escape law enforcement.

In the same way that this was an opportune time to stand up to Beijing on the WPS issues, it should be a good time to develop more meaningful cooperation with Taiwan without infringing on our One-China policy.

UN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China state units creeping into Phl armed forces bases
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | September 23, 2020 - 12:00am
China state units are creeping into Philippine armed forces bases, after grabbing territorial and exclusive waters. High Filipino officials are abetting it.
Opinion
fbfb
The status of infrastructure projects and its political relevance
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | September 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Build Build Build has saved President Duterte in many ways. With infrastructure investments reaching US$15 billion per year, the ambitious program has kept the economy on a steady path of growth whilst being its...
Opinion
fbfb
‘The sands of time’
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | September 23, 2020 - 12:00am
After arguments over the existence of marine tilapia and the size of sediments that you can inhale, the “white beach” in Manila had its soft opening over the weekend.
Opinion
fbfb
Metro Manila Mayors step up to the plate
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | September 23, 2020 - 12:00am
In the next two weeks, classes in all elementary and high schools both in private and public schools will definitely start on Oct. 5.
Opinion
fbfb
Spite & false pretense
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | September 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Not to be accusatory in anyway but recent events have me starting to wonder if we are now living under a system of false pretense and spite.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
EDITORIAL - One less weapon vs graft
47 minutes ago
After blocking access to the statements of assets, liabilities and net worth or SALN of public officials, the Office of the Ombudsman has found yet another means of holding back efforts toward transparency and good...
Opinion
fbfb
Ombudsman must enforce SALN law
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Even the Ten Commandments can be “weaponized” and abused, so do we close our eyes to all our trespasses until Yahweh descends again on Mount Sinai and hands over an amended Decalogue?
Opinion
fbfb
Investigate the former Comelec chair
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
I read the news report that 20 months before the May 2022 local and national polls, a lawyer and information technology expert has been nominated as the newest commissioner of the Commission on Elections.
Opinion
fbfb
The Ginsburgs’ incredible love story
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
The hero of the hour is the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who lies in repose at the United States Supreme Court.
Opinion
fbfb
A story of Martial law
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
In a book Lee Kuan Yew wrote, there is one part that is interesting reading.
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with