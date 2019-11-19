NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - No value-added
(The Philippine Star) - November 19, 2019 - 12:00am

Even mom-and-pop home-based sari-sari or neighborhood convenience stores in this country are checked by City Hall and the tax police for business permits and licenses, including registration with the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

So the idea that Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs and their service providers, which have mushroomed across the country, are being spared from taxation is galling not only sari-sari store owners but also bigger business operators and even lawmakers.

The Office of the Solicitor General, in an opinion submitted to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. and the BIR, has reportedly declared that because of the POGO business model, the Philippine government cannot collect as much revenue as it wants from offshore gaming. The government estimates POGO revenues at P200 billion a year, sourced mainly from bets placed from abroad, much of it from the Chinese mainland. Because the income is sourced mainly from overseas, it is exempt from Philippine taxation, according to the OSG.

Beijing has urged Manila to stop POGO operations, pointing out that gambling in all its forms including offshore gaming is prohibited by law for Chinese citizens. Manila retorted that offshore gaming is allowed under Philippine laws and the POGOs would continue operations.

As one lawmaker pointed out recently, however, if the Philippine government is collecting a measly amount in revenue from POGOs, and cannot even collect income taxes from the gaming employees, who needs POGOs and their service providers? Restaurants, groceries and other businesses that cater exclusively to Chinese are also evading the Philippine tax police. The government cannot even keep an accurate record of Chinese nationals who obtain tourist visas on arrival in the Philippines but in fact intend to work on one-year contracts for POGOs.

PAGCOR has reportedly warned that if the government tightens regulation of POGOs, the operators might go to friendlier countries. But where might that be? Cambodia has already shut down its offshore gaming operations. Other Asian countries have tighter rules on both gaming and labor standards.

Yesterday a bill was filed, seeking to impose higher taxes on POGOs, their service providers and employees. It was an acknowledgement of what the solicitor general pointed out – that POGOs and their service providers cannot be taxed for their main activity, which is collecting bets from overseas. If there is so little value-added for the Philippine economy, and with social tensions created by offshore gaming, the minuses far outweigh the pluses for the continued operations of the POGOs.

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taking advantage of the ignorant
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | November 18, 2019 - 12:00am
Some people think they are smarter than others especially when trying to pull one over the other. I recently sent out someone to buy medicines and vitamins at the EDSA Crossing area where a drugstore is located...
Opinion
The Palanca Awards and Book Notes
HINDSIGHT - By F. Sionil Jose | November 18, 2019 - 12:00am
The Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature celebrated its 69th year last week, acknowledging 56 authors out of 1,167 entries in 22 categories. The Awards are profoundly important to our cultural growth and...
Opinion
Cheaper medicines for real
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | November 18, 2019 - 12:00am
Thankfully, the Department ofHealth is not content to just sit on their handswhile waiting for the UHC Law to come to fruition.
Opinion
Go juggles his time for Duterte, Senate
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | November 17, 2019 - 12:00am
We understand the attachment of Sen. Bong Go to President Duterte, to whom he has been a loyal aide for at least 20 years, but we think it is high time he developed his own political persona as a member of the ...
Opinion
SEA Games: Are we ready?
AS A MATTER OF FACT - By Sara Soliven De Guzman | November 18, 2019 - 12:00am
Are all our Filipino Southeast Asian Games athletes ready to face their challengers?
Opinion
Latest
Robredo as ICAD chair now a threat
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
This noisy debate over what Vice President Leni Robredo can and cannot do as co-chair of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs could have been avoided had President Duterte defined from the very start...
53 minutes ago
Opinion
RCEP
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
Work has been going on for what could become a game-changer for all of the economies of the world.
53 minutes ago
Opinion
Bikes for hire part of Cebu’s mass transit
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
There was a newspaper headline that said that “Traffic Mess Breeds Illegal Bikes for Hire” which is supposedly a three-part report.
53 minutes ago
Opinion
Madrigals sing in Gingoog
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
It would have been a grand tourism and cultural boost for Gingoog had the Philippine Madrigal Singers been invited to perform at the city gym.
53 minutes ago
Opinion
Gentlemen’s agreement
INTROSPECTIVE - By Tony F. Katigbak | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
I don’t think Congress needs to focus, much less discuss and potentially vote on what will happen to the “Speaker of the House” position.
53 minutes ago
Opinion
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with