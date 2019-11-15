NEWS COMMENTARIES
Women today
SKETCHES - Ana Marie Pamintuan (The Philippine Star) - November 15, 2019 - 12:00am

People who know her are familiar with her story: as a five-year-old, Vicki Belo recalls being bullied by classmates for being an adopted child. The bullies asked why her parents gave her away: was it because she was ugly and fat?

“I cried,” Belo admitted before the audience at the “Women Today: Innovators and Agents of the Future” summit organized by The Philippine STAR together with Globe Telecom and the Women Influence Community Forum last Tuesday at the Marriott hotel in Pasay.

“But also I said I would spend my life making people beautiful,” she added to applause from the audience.

How exactly did she intend to do this? She found her calling when she had a serious outbreak of acne at 11 years old (possibly when puberty started).

At the time, she said, the common method of getting rid of acne was simply to “prick, prick, prick” the pimple. She went to a dermatologist, who also employed the “prick, prick, prick” method. What pricked her interest, however, was the long line of patients: she realized there was a big demand for skin care services.

Right then, the woman whose surname has been turned into a verb for self-improvement in this country – “Belo-fied” – decided she would become a dermatologist.

Now fabulously wealthy and looking good at 63, Vicki Belo has the last laugh on the bullies. Truly, success is the best revenge.

“I am so blessed that my works of art are walking around,” she said to laughter as she looked at certain persons in the Marriott ballroom.

Belo disclosed that 90 percent of dermatologists in the Philippines are women – far above the global average of 70 percent – and that her gender was never a problem as she pursued her professional goal.

Tim Yap, one of the few male panelists at the summit, said the idea that women are inferior to men might have originated from the Biblical story about Eve being created out of the rib of Adam.

“We should embrace our strengths. The differences are exciting. God made us different but equal,” Belo said.

                                                                              *      *      *

There may be no glass ceiling in Philippine dermatology, or in my profession for that matter. But this is not the case in many other fields.

Gender equity is one area where the Philippines has consistently ranked among the 10 best in the world, according to surveys. Women in our country have become president, chief justice, lawmaker, local government executive, soldier, cop, combat pilot, weightlifter, Grab driver – you name it.

The final speaker at the Women Today gathering was Vice President Leni Robredo, who talked about parenting and what a mother can bring to the drug war. “The role that requires the most courage, the most resolve, and most strength, is being a mother,” she said.

So it was interesting to find out where the glass ceiling still exists in our society.

Sen. Grace Poe pointed out that only seven of the 24 senators are women. Only 28.6 percent of the members of the House of Representatives and less than 20 percent of local government executives are women.

Cultural Center of the Philippines chair Margie Moran-Floirendo noted that there has yet to be a female national artist for visual arts. Where is the recognition for painter Paz Paterno? For Anita Magsaysay-Ho, the only female among the “13 Moderns” in Philippine arts?

Even in literature, Margie Moran noted, Jose Rizal’s female contemporary, poet Gregoria de Jesus did not receive the same recognition as the men. Few people are familiar with 19th century Vigan poet Leona Florentino, considered the “mother of Philippine women’s literature,” or Paz Marquez Benitez, who wrote the first Filipino modern English language short story, “Dead Stars,” which was published in 1925 in the Philippine Herald.

The 1973 Miss Universe reminded the gathering of mostly women that even in many countries, female writers used to adopt male pseudonyms so their works would be taken seriously.

Several women have been honored as national artists for the performing arts. But even in the field of dance, there was a time when all ballet instructors were male because they were considered to be physically stronger for the rigors of ballet and generally more skillful.

This is according to ballerina Liza Macuja-Elizalde, who supported a children’s ballet school with women as instructors.

Macuja-Elizalde, another panelist at the women’s forum, debunked the notion that male ballet dancers performed better than the females.

Where a formidable glass ceiling remains is in the global advertising industry. Merlee Cruz Jayme, who describes herself as “chairmom” and “chief creative officer” at ad agency Dentsu Jayme Syfu, said around the world, there are only eight women holding top positions in the industry. She said this could be due to the long hours required of the job.

She remembers working in Japan, where the top management consisted entirely of men, and the top floor of the corporate building where the men held office was called “the floor of the gods.”

For women empowerment around the world, many challenges remain. But the past decades have shown that it’s possible for women to take their place on the gods’ floor.

“We can create masterpieces,” Margie Moran-Floirendo said. “Women can create. Women can lead.”

VICKI BELO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Suppress vital info, reap the whirlwind
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | November 14, 2019 - 12:00am
If the head sounds “similiar” it’s because it was the same head of our Postscript last May 23 when President Duterte’s being unseen and unheard of for a week triggered a slew of speculations,...
Opinion
OPINION: Leni Robredo as the drug czar is a big joke
FROM A DISTANCE - By Carmen N. Pedrosa | November 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Drug cartels are everywhere in the world. These are in places not even known by most Filipinos.
Opinion
Confucianism in family business succession
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | November 14, 2019 - 12:00am
The passing away of major members in the hierarchy in several Filipino-Chinese conglomerates has caused discussion on the topic of succession in family businesses.
Opinion
Congrats to the 19th Grand Wine Experience
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | November 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Tomorrow is a grand day, the Philippine Wine Merchants’ greatest food and wine festival, dubbed “The 19th Grand Wine Experience” to be held at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriott Hotel, Resorts World...
Opinion
Australia and the Philippines making the web a safer place for children
AUSSIE DIPLOMACY MATTERS - By Steven J. Robinson | November 14, 2019 - 12:00am
We all know that technology is changing how we live. And mostly, these changes have been positive.
Opinion
Latest
Two- versus four-wheeled: Rising motorbike casualties
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | November 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Sooner or later the authorities will have to deal with a raging road war: between two- and four- or more wheeled vehicles.
1 hour ago
Opinion
Women today
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | November 15, 2019 - 12:00am
People who know her are familiar with her story: as a five-year-old, Vicki Belo recalls being bullied by classmates for being an adopted child.
1 hour ago
Opinion
The role of education in crisis
ROSES AND THORNS - By Pia Roces Morato | November 15, 2019 - 12:00am
The recent earthquake experience in Mindanao has shown that education is deeply affected in such times of crisis.
1 hour ago
Opinion
Just wishing aloud
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | November 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Both official lawyer spokesmen of VP Robredo confessed to having advised her to accept the ICAD post.
1 hour ago
Opinion
Deliberate, not accidental
A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Atty. Jose C. Sison | November 15, 2019 - 12:00am
This is another case where the decision of the court is based mainly on the credibility of the evidence for the prosecution or the defense.
1 hour ago
Opinion
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with