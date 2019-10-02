NEWS COMMENTARIES
In defense of Secretary Romulo-Puyat
THE CORNER ORACLE - Andrew J. Masigan (The Philippine Star) - October 2, 2019 - 12:00am

A few weeks ago, the House of Repetitive temporarily suspended its plenary deliberations to give way to presidential son and Davao City Congressman Paolo Duterte. In his manifestation, the young Duterte slammed Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat for her questionable working style and character.

The congressman said his office received numerous complaints about the Secretary’s management style and the manner by which she handles government contracts. Curiously, the congressman did not identify who the complainants were, the nature of the complaints, which government contracts he was referring to, nor the other “concerns” he had about the DOT. He did express his dismay, however, on his father finding out about his tiff with the Secretary.

The Congressman’s accusations were serious but his discourse was vague. It left pundits like me wondering what this was all about. He casted doubt on the integrity of the Secretary without explaining the circumstances. I thought that this was utterly unfair to the Secretary.

Still, I did my due diligence. I looked into the contracts entered into by the Department of Tourism (DOT) to validate if indeed, all contracts conformed to the prescribed legal processes. This was what I found.

Since Sec. Romulo-Puyat took the helm of the DOT 17 months ago, the DOT engaged the services of several creative and ad booking agencies. Among them were the appointment of BBDO Guerrero for the refreshed branding and content of the “It’s more fun in the Philippines” campaign. The appointment of BBDO Guerrero again for a public relations offensive. The appointment of the DDB Worldwide Communications Group to spearhead the campaign on responsible tourism. The appointment of Touch XDA as DOT’s media buying and placement agency.

In every instance, I found no irregularities as each engagement was done in full compliance with the government procurement reform law and applicable rules.

Other contracts entered into under Secretary Romulo-Puyat involved co-marketing initiatives with private firms. While these contracts required no expense on government’s part, they too were executed in compliance with public-private collaboration protocols. Among these initiatives were the ad campaigns done with Grab, for the installation of marketing materials in Grab vehicles; with Traveloka, to promote farm tourism; with SM for the “Malling is More Fun In the Philippines” campaign; with Joliibee, Cebu Pacific, Bench and Globe, who produced ads to co-market their products side by side with Philippine tourism.

There were substantial expenditures made to mount tourism-related events in which the Philippines was host. These include Routes Asia 2019, The Pacific Asia Travel Association Summit, the CAPA Low Cost Carrier Summit, the Philippine Education Tourism Conference and the Philippine International Dive Expo. Again, I found no irregularities.

I could not find the dubious contracts Congressman Duterte was referring to. My sources further revealed that Secretary Romulo-Puyat is so fastidious about following protocols that she even refuses to meet suppliers face to face. If there is anything the Secretary can be accused of, it is being too careful with contracts that they move slower than they should or don’t pass her acid test of legitimacy or worthwhileness.

Following the accusations of Congressman Duterte, some personalities joined the attack in an attempt to create a snowball effect of doubt against the beleaguered Secretary.

An old Commission on Audit (COA) report was resurrected citing P507 million worth of disbursements made by the DOT without documentation.

Upon inspection, I found that the biggest chunks of these undocumented disbursements were the P292 million spent for Manila’s hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in 2017 and the P153 million spent on CDs and DVDs used to record airings of DOT ads. Suspiciously, there was also P919,000 spent on foreign travels and P3.58 million worth of gift checks used as giveaways, among others. All these were disbursed during Wanda Teo’s term in office. They remain unliquidated up to this day.

Some critics have also accused the DOT of entering into advertising contracts that are frivolous, expensive and wasteful. I could understand how certain individuals unfamiliar with the principles of marketing can think this way. After all, there are no tangible asset one gets in return for marketing spend. For those better informed, they know that marketing spend translates to a favorable brand approval, brand recall and preference – all of which redound to tourist arrivals and inevitably, to dollar revenues.

Fact is, the Philippines’ promotions budget is but a fourth of that spent by our neighbors. For perspective, the Philippines spent just $27 million on promotions and branding last year, compared to $105 million spent by Malaysia, $80 million by Singapore and $69 million by Thailand, according to Forbes. 

The DOT has no room for frivolity nor waste. With limited resources, Secretary Romulo-Puyat must make sure each dollar spent yields the maximum amount of media mileage.

The DOT’s performance last year shows that spending was prudent, but effective.

Not withstanding budget limitations, the Philippines managed to attract 4.852 million foreign visitors from January to July, a 12.35 percent increase from last year. The DOT is on track towards hitting its target of 8.2 million foreign visitors for this year and 12 million visitors by 2022. In terms of revenues, intake of tourism dollars amounted to US$5.744 billion in the first seven months of the year, a 24.2% leap from last year. Again, the DOT is well on its way towards reaching its revenue target of US$10.85 billion for 2019. 

Statistics further shows that tourist per capita spending increased to $1,184 from $1070 in 2018. This means tourists are staying longer and spending more. We are approaching the $1,465 per capita spend of Singapore, which is the highest in the region.

The tourism industry provides 5.4 million jobs for our countrymen and accounts for 12.7 percent of gross national product. It is an important dollar earner for the economy.

I stand in defense of Secretary Romulo-Puyat as I have found no reason to doubt her working style, ethics or performance. If anything, I am grateful to her for putting the country’s tourism program back on track after the damage wrought by Wanda Teo and Cesar Montano. Even the President himself expressed his satisfaction.

There are just a handful of cabinet secretaries who exceed their targets. Sec Romulo Puyat is one of them. These are the public servants we should stand up for when unfairly attacked.

HOUSE OF REPETITIVE PAOLO DUTERTE ROMULO PUYAT
Business with heart
INTROSPECTIVE - By Tony Katigbak | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Roughly over 40 years ago, I was working as a public relations manager at one of the biggest business conglomerates in the country at the time under the leadership of the founder Col. Andres Soriano.
Trash
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
The country won the world’s admiration when we asked Canada to take back the trash it exported to us.
My teacher, my hero!
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
I got a letter from Aniceto Sobrepeña president of Metrobank Foundation Inc. giving me the information that from Sept. 5 to Oct. 5, is the 11th edition of the National Teacher’s month (NTM) having the...
Saving Manila Bay
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
During my brief visits in Manila (having taken up residence in Gingoog City, Mis. Or. for sometime now), I saw the amazing transformation of the filthy Manila Bay shoreline into something clean and trash-free, its...
Water everywhere, and it's just wasted
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
During storms, streets in most urban areas get flooded and normal activities are disrupted.
1 hour ago
EDITORIAL – Not contained
1 hour ago
In Pangasinan, 164 pigs have been culled after confirmation of African swine fever in about 30 hogs that were reportedly brought to the province from ASF-hit Bulacan. In Quezon City, where 3,000 pigs have been culled...
P100-M 'pork' per congressman; P3,000 for distressed hog raisers
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | October 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Backyard hog raisers are reeling from meager government help to overcome the deadly African swine fever.
1 hour ago
Recycled
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | October 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Cops have been “recycling” confiscated illegal drugs even when I was a crime reporter fresh out of journalism school.
1 hour ago
Tough talk not enough
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | October 2, 2019 - 12:00am
“Those who have less in life, should hIt was rather unfortunate for the hundreds of low-income earning drivers of passenger jeepneys, especially for those who joined the public transport strike in Metro Manila...
1 hour ago
Magic potions and medicine men
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | October 2, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Health recently announced a radical price cut of 50% or more on 124 kinds of medicines, as well as certain procedures related to renal disease and cancer treatments.
1 hour ago
