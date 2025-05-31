Philippines-Germany defense ties: A strategic move amid shifting security

Crew of the German Navy frigate FGS Baden-Wurttemberg stand on the flight deck after docking during a port call in Manila on September 16, 2024.

Strengthening and diversifying the Philippines’ defense partnerships is no longer a policy option—it is a strategic imperative. This reality has been recognized early on by the Marcos Jr. administration, which has made significant strides in recalibrating the country’s defense and foreign policy.

After six years of lost time—years when opportunities to build military capabilities and fortify partnerships were largely neglected—the current administration has taken deliberate steps to expand the country’s network of defense partnerships with like-minded states.

This recalibration is now bearing fruit. They are reflected in the unprecedented number of high-level visits, joint military exercises, and the signing of landmark defense agreements with a diverse array of partners. The Philippines recently inked a Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan, a Visiting Forces Agreement with New Zealand, and is in active negotiations with Canada and France for similar accords.

Most recently, on May 14, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. signed an Arrangement concerning Defense Cooperation with German Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin.

This milestone agreement expands upon the long-standing 1974 Administrative Agreement, which has facilitated the training of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) personnel in Germany—making it one of the oldest and most enduring defense cooperation frameworks the Philippines has with another country.

It expands cooperation in critical areas such as cybersecurity, defense armaments, logistics, and United Nations peacekeeping operations. As part of this renewed momentum, both countries are set to convene the 3rd Philippines-Germany Security and Defense Staff Talks, a venue to map out joint activities to operationalize the new agreement.

While the specifics of the agreement's implementation are still to be finalized, the significance of this development is already evident on several levels.

At the outset, the agreement highlights the growing recognition of the strategic importance of the Philippines. Germany has signaled its Indo-Pacific engagement through its policy guidelines released in 2020. This agreement reinforces Berlin’s intention to play a more active role in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

At a recent forum hosted by the Stratbase Institute in partnership with Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Philippines, German Ambassador Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke aptly described the Philippines as being “at the heart of the Pacific.”

He emphasized the country’s critical location along vital sea lanes, particularly in the South China Sea, making it a “key player in ensuring freedom of navigation, maritime security, and thereby the rules-based international order.”

That Germany, despite grappling with its own security challenges in Europe, would allocate attention and resources to a region so geographically distant underscores the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific in global security. It also sends a powerful signal to other European Union members and the broader international community to strengthen their own defense engagement with the Philippines.

Equally important, deeper defense engagement with Germany will be vital to the implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept, a newly adopted policy that shifts the Philippines' security focus from internal to external threats.

Central to this policy is the modernization of the AFP and its adaptation to contemporary realities—where national security and sovereignty are increasingly contested beyond physical borders.

This is especially relevant in the cyber domain. The Philippines faces persistent threats from malign foreign actors through cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and cognitive warfare.

The recent incident surrounding Sandy Cay is a chilling example. While Chinese forces falsely claimed seizure of the sandbar, a more serious battleground emerged online. Social media platforms were weaponized to distort facts and propagate false narratives.

While the AFP has made significant strides on this end by establishing a Cyber Command and incorporating cyber defense exercises into training programs like the Balikatan drills, cybersecurity remains an area where the Philippines is still developing institutional capability.

The defense arrangement with Germany, which identified cybersecurity as a key priority area, provides the Philippines access to much-needed expertise and critical resources to strengthen its cyber resilience.

Moreover, the agreement is particularly valuable in addressing capability gaps in areas where the Philippines currently lacks strategic depth—such as undersea warfare.

The Philippine archipelago hosts critical submarine cables linking major global economies, making it a vital node in the global digital infrastructure. Disruptions in the West Philippine Sea could paralyze communication, disrupt trade, and pose a serious risk to regional stability. Germany, a global leader in submarine technology since World War I, has much to offer in this domain.

The recent passage of Republic Act 12024, or the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act, signals the Philippines’ intent to boost its domestic defense industry.

Yet, in the short to medium term, the country will still need to lean on external partners. The Philippine Navy has long expressed interest in acquiring submarines, and Germany—alongside Italy—is offering the advanced U212 NFS submarine. These submarines are deemed “virtually undetectable” and could provide the Philippine Navy “significant strategic advantage.”

Most importantly, enhanced defense ties with Germany contribute to credible deterrence. A stronger defense partnership sends a clear message: the Philippines is not alone in defending its sovereignty and regional stability. It is backed by a community of like-minded nations.

Weeks after the conclusion of the Balikatan Exercises, which saw the participation of 20 countries, the Philippine and US Marine Corps launched the Kamandag Exercise. Germany is sending international observers—reinforcing its commitment to the Philippines.

As joint exercises become more frequent and expansive, the country’s ability to deter hostile actions is significantly strengthened. As Maj. Gen. Rommel Cordova, Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans of the AFP, aptly stated the Philippines must “harness the collective strength of like-minded states to dissuade potential adversaries from taking aggressive action.”

At a time when the rules-based international order is being undermined by unilateral and coercive actions, the Philippines-Germany defense arrangement is a clear demonstration of a commitment to defend the very foundations that have ensured peace among nations.

As the Philippines continues to navigate the complexities of the current security landscape, enduring partnerships like this are indispensable to its national interests and broader defense posture.

---

Linar-Mae Orbista is a Program Manager for defense and security at the think tank Stratbase Institute.