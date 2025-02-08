A critical step towards addressing adolescent pregnancy in Philippines

The Philippines continues to grapple with high rates of adolescent pregnancy, an issue that has far-reaching consequences on education, health and socio-economic conditions.

In response, Senate Bill No. 1979, also known as the Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy Act, aims to institutionalize comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) and provide better access to reproductive health services for young Filipinos.

This proposed legislation aligns with existing reproductive health laws and seeks to address the gaps that have hindered effective implementation. However, while the bill is a significant step forward, its success will depend on overcoming deeply rooted cultural and institutional barriers.

One of the primary objectives of Senate Bill No. 1979 is to strengthen the integration of comprehensive sexuality education into the Philippine basic education curriculum.

Studies have shown that despite the enactment of the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act of 2012 (RA 10354), there remain significant obstacles to its full implementation.

Cultural stigma, lack of teacher training and inadequate instructional materials hinder the delivery of effective sex education. Pre-service teachers, for instance, report feeling unprepared to teach sex education due to societal taboos and misconceptions.

International experiences have demonstrated that well-implemented CSE programs can lead to lower rates of adolescent pregnancies, reduced incidence of sexually transmitted infections, and better sexual health decision-making among youth.

However, as research from the Philippines suggests, even when policies mandate CSE, implementation is often inconsistent due to local resistance and lack of institutional support.

Senate Bill No. 1979 must therefore address these challenges by ensuring adequate teacher training, securing government funding, and fostering partnerships with educational institutions.

Another critical component of Senate Bill No. 1979 is the provision of accessible and youth-friendly reproductive health services.

The RA 10354 already guarantees access to contraceptives and reproductive health services, but studies show that implementation at the local level remains uneven.

Many adolescents, particularly in rural areas, still lack access to reliable reproductive health information and services.

A process evaluation of RA 10354 found that local government units (LGUs) often struggle with limited resources, inadequate staffing and logistical challenges, leading to disparities in service delivery.

Additionally, societal attitudes towards adolescent sexuality further complicate the accessibility of reproductive health services, with many young individuals experiencing judgment or refusal when seeking contraceptive options.

Senate Bill No. 1979, therefore, must address these systemic barriers by ensuring that reproductive health services are accessible, confidential and non-discriminatory.

The passage and implementation of reproductive health laws in the Philippines have historically faced strong opposition from conservative and religious groups.

The RA 10354 took over a decade to pass due to resistance from the Catholic Church and conservative policymakers, who argued that it promoted promiscuity and undermined traditional family values. Similar challenges are likely to arise with Senate Bill No. 1979.

Iris Marion Young’s theory of oppression highlights how systemic barriers disproportionately affect marginalized groups, including young women facing unintended pregnancies.

If policies like Senate Bill No. 1979 are to succeed, they must not only mandate education and services but also actively work to dismantle cultural stigmas surrounding adolescent reproductive health.

Public awareness campaigns, community engagement, and advocacy from civil society organizations will be crucial in shifting societal attitudes and ensuring the bill's effective implementation.

While Senate Bill No. 1979 presents an opportunity to address adolescent pregnancy comprehensively, its effectiveness will hinge on several key factors.

First, the government must commit to long-term funding and institutional support. Studies assessing the governance of RA 10354 have shown that a lack of coordination among government agencies has hindered its full realization.

A multi-sectoral approach involving the Department of Education, the Department of Health, and local governments will be necessary to ensure that Senate Bill No. 1979 does not face similar setbacks.

Second, addressing the socio-economic determinants of adolescent pregnancy—such as poverty, education inequality, and lack of employment opportunities—is crucial.

Research has shown that adolescent pregnancy rates are higher among young women from lower-income backgrounds, indicating that broader socio-economic policies must complement reproductive health initiatives.

Finally, continued advocacy and community engagement will be essential in ensuring public buy-in and minimizing resistance from conservative sectors. The successful passage of the RA 10354 demonstrated that sustained advocacy and political will can lead to meaningful policy change.

A similar strategy will be necessary to ensure the smooth implementation of Senate Bill No. 1979.

Allen Espinosa is a postdoctoral fellow at the Faculty of Education, Charles University, in Prague, Czech Republic. He is currently on study leave as a professor of Science Education at the College of Advanced Studies and a fellow at the Educational Policy Research and Development Office of the Philippine Normal University. His research covers a wide range of topics, including policy research in education, teacher education, information disorder, and social justice in education. You may reach him though [email protected].