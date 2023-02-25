^

News Commentary

Enhancing infra partnerships for the Philippines and the Indo-Pacific

Alynna Carlos - Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 1:27pm
Enhancing infra partnerships for the Philippines and the Indo-Pacific
This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2019 shows a general view of the skyline of the financial district of Makati in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Complex security risks affect the stability and peace of the Indo-Pacific, including those that arise from the lack of critical infrastructure and from exposure to vulnerabilities.

While current and future initiatives on infrastructure enhance connectivity, efficiency, and economic growth, they also contribute to the region's geopolitical environment. To demonstrate, major powers such as the United States and China introduce various initiatives on infrastructure that cover states in the Indo-Pacific, and engagements among state leaders regularly include agreements on this sector. 

A key initiative is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) by the United States which covers building sustainable and durable infrastructure that will expand economic and trade activities among participant states.

As one of its initial partners, the Philippines under President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. expressed continued involvement in the IPEF. In September 2022, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual met with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and they agreed to pursue key investments in power generation, mineral processing, and infrastructure in the Philippines. 

IPEF initiatives have the potential to contribute to the infrastructure goals of the Philippines, which is one of the priorities of President Marcos Jr. This was made clear during his first State of the Nation Address in July 2022, wherein he described infrastructure as the country's economic backbone.

Capitalizing on the gains of the "Build, Build, Build" projects of the previous administration, the "Build Better More" infrastructure initiatives were introduced, to which public-private partnerships are expected to contribute significantly. 

Support for the expansion of infrastructure projects and partnerships was highlighted during the forum organized by Stratbase ADR Institute and the US Embassy in the Philippines entitled "The Geopolitics of Infrastructure: Opportunities and Challenges for the Philippines and the Indo-Pacific." Representatives from the public and private sectors shared their thoughts on the opportunities for cooperation to address the gaps in infrastructure. 

Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Mark Steven C. Pastor emphasized several transportation and infrastructure projects the Department of Transportation spearheads. He says that modernization efforts under the Build Better More projects have attracted the participation of more investors from various countries.

To support its initiatives, the Department of Transportation looks into collaborative partnerships among government  agencies, both locally and internationally, as well as partnerships with the private sector. Usec Pastor added that the department is keen on these partnerships as it leads to successful and long-term partnerships with various international entities and governments. 

According to former Public-Private Partnership Center Executive Director and Aboitiz InfraCapital President and Chief Executive Officer Cosette Canilao, high-quality infrastructure promotes productivity and inclusive growth as well as improves trade and connectivity.

Given that infrastructure projects are only one of the several priorities of any government, persistent underfunding, she adds, hampers economic progress and exposes business communities to significant risks. To address this, Ms. Canilao says that private sector participation in government infrastructure projects is beneficial. 


Coco Alcuaz, executive director of the Makati Business Club, underscored that the Marcos Jr.’s administration’s recognition of and openness to public-private partnerships allow further cooperation in the infrastructure space. Working on infrastructure also opens opportunities for collaboration with other countries and willing partners. 

In addition to public-private partnerships in the local and international setting, public engagement is likewise essential, according to InfraWatch Philippines Convenor and Stratbase Non-Resident Fellow lawyer Terry Ridon.

As the public remains the main stakeholder in government projects, their involvement will largely contribute to the ongoing and future initiatives. In doing so, Ridon says that governments should never second-guess and underestimate public sentiment. Engaging the public will likewise improve levels of transparency and public participation in infrastructure development. 

Overall, as the Philippines continues to invite more public-private partnerships in infrastructure development, it must ensure that projects ultimately respond to the interests of the Filipino public.

Furthermore, capitalizing on economic diplomacy with other states is expected to attract more foreign investments to spur the country's economic growth. Opportunities for infrastructure partnerships for the Philippines and the Indo-Pacific are vast; in doing so, participation in any extensive economic agreements must remain guided by the Philippines' independent foreign policy and national interests. 

 

Alynna Carlos is a program manager at the think tank Stratbase ADR Institute.  
 

BUILD BUILD BUILD

INFRASTRUCTURE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Enhancing infra partnerships for the Philippines and the Indo-Pacific
1 hour ago

Enhancing infra partnerships for the Philippines and the Indo-Pacific

By Alynna Carlos | 1 hour ago
Complex security risks affect the stability and peace of the Indo-Pacific, including those that arise from the lack of critical...
News Commentary
fbtw
Don&rsquo;t forget the plebiscite
2 days ago

Don’t forget the plebiscite

By Michael Henry Yusingco | 2 days ago
It is not entirely correct to say that the 1987 Constitution is not the problem.
News Commentary
fbtw
The Corruption Perceptions Index rise and slump
2 days ago

The Corruption Perceptions Index rise and slump

By Shanice Espiritu | 2 days ago
The results for the Philippines were disappointing yet unsurprising.
News Commentary
fbtw
Remaining independent in confronting geopolitical challenges in Indo-Pacific
13 days ago

Remaining independent in confronting geopolitical challenges in Indo-Pacific

By Alynna Carlos | 13 days ago
The Philippines and Indo-Pacific states are confronted by geopolitical challenges that range from traditional, non-traditional and...
News Commentary
fbtw
How motorists, public benefitted from No Contact Apprehension Policy
February 4, 2023 - 11:20am

How motorists, public benefitted from No Contact Apprehension Policy

By Tim Abejo | February 4, 2023 - 11:20am
For a period, motorists in several Metro Manila cities experienced the big difference the No Contact Apprehension Policy could...
News Commentary
fbtw
Recalibrating security strategies to achieve concrete outcomes
January 28, 2023 - 10:20am

Recalibrating security strategies to achieve concrete outcomes

By Alynna Carlos | January 28, 2023 - 10:20am
The foreign policy and security strategy of a state reflect the security risks that it prioritizes.
News Commentary
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with