A renewed opportunity for a more strategic foreign policy

Just a few days ago, China’s People’s Liberation Army conducted military exercises around Taiwan and in the South China Sea. This was the third large-scale military exercise they have conducted in the area in the past 30 days.

China officials explained that the exercises were a “necessary response to the collusion activities between the US and the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces.” Making clear that this activity was just the latest in this strategic competition between regional powers in the Indo-pacific.

Indeed, security challenges continue to be a major geo-political issue in the Indo-pacific region. However, for many Filipinos, the impact of these challenges hit much closer to home.

Back in April, a joint Filipino-Taiwanese research vessel conducting a geological survey of undersea fault lines within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) was harassed for several days by a Chinese coast guard ship. The research project, which was partly funded by the Department of Science and Technology and involved researchers form University of the Philippines, was just mapping geologic features that could cause potential earthquakes or tsunamis.

Last year, the Department of Foreign Affairs demanded China to withdraw over 200 vessels of the Chinese Maritime Militia—China's unofficial navy—from the Julian Felipe Reef, just 175 nautical miles off the coast of Palawan and that they cease their “environmentally destructive activities” in the area.

In 2019, a Filipino fishing boat was rammed by a Chinese vessel near Recto Bank, again within the Philippines’ EEZ, and its 22 Filipino boat crew members were abandoned at sea and were only rescued two hours later by a passing Vietnamese fishing boat.

Incidents like these have made the country’s national security challenges, especially in the West Philippine Sea, a top-of-mind concern for many Filipinos. A study our Institute released last year showed that 7 out of 10 Filipinos agree that the Philippine government should assert its rights over the islands in the West Philippine Sea. The study also found that 8 out of 10 Filipinos agree that the Philippines should form alliances with other countries to help defend its rights.

With the recent conclusion of the national elections, many Filipinos are now wondering how their government, under new leadership, will respond to their clamor for government to defend the country’s national security interest.

Many were probably pleasantly surprised when President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said that his government would uphold the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling that declared China’s historical claim over most of the South China Sea to be without basis.

In an interview, the president-elect said “We have a very important ruling in our favor and we will use it to continue to assert our territorial rights. It is not a claim. It is already our territorial right.” He also said that he would not “allow a single millimeter of our maritime coastal rights to be trampled upon”.

This is a strong statement from President-elect Marcos. But once he’s settled in, his statement must be followed-up by policies that operationalize this promise he’s made.

During a recent virtual discussion hosted by the Stratbase ADR Institute, foreign policy and security experts came together to share insight on what sort of policies the new government might considered if it wants to strengthen the country’s maritime security capability.

According to Stratbase ADR Institute President Dindo Manhit, the Philippine government needs to put in place a more responsive and strategic foreign policy that implements a clear, cohesive, and consistent foreign policy direction. Dr. Renato de Castro, who heads the institutes’ security program, echoed this and pushed for new government’s National Security Council to formulate a new national security strategy based on the July 2016 arbitral ruling.

Dr. Chester Cabalza of the International Development and Security Cooperation added that the Navy and the Coast Guard must be able to maintain sovereignty patrols on the country’s maritime domains in order to meet its the current mission and long-term obligations.

Aside from improved security strategies and maritime capabilities, Prof. Manhit also emphasized the need for cooperation among states to foster multilateral inclusive cooperation through alliances and strategic partnership.

RADM. Rommel Ong of the Ateneo School of Government seconded this, eyeing trilateral arrangement with Indonesia and Malaysia to secure our southern border and arrangements with US, Australia and Japan to address security concerns in the north and eastern access of our archipelago.

The May 2022 elections may have given the Philippines an opportunity to pivot away from outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte’s defeatist policy on China and the West Philippine Sea. Early pronouncement from President-elect Marcos’ indicate such a change in direction might be in the card. However, we still have to wait and see if his promise to the Filipino people to defend “every single millimeter of our maritime coastal rights” will be backed-up by the necessary changes in policy and strategy.

Indeed, the inherent multipolarity of the Indo-Pacific presents complex security challenges for the region. And amidst the strategic competition between powers like the US and China, the Philippines’ stand on key issues such as the 2016 arbitral ruling have regional significance and implications.

But at the same time, here in the Philippines, the tensions in the West Philippine Sea have become more than just an issue of regional security or territorial integrity. For Filipinos, it’s also seen as an issue of the safety of Filipino fishermen and the access and protection of its marine resources. National security is a gut issue and Filipinos want their new government to address it.

The new administration has an opportunity to put in place policies and implement strategies that simultaneously address these domestic concerns, while also promoting peace and stability in the region. But it must start with a more strategic foreign policy aimed at improving the country’s maritime capabilities and consolidating multilateral support around the arbitral ruling and the rule-of-law.



Paco A. Pangalangan is the executive director of think tank Stratbase ADR Institute.