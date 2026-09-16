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Justice chief bats for border security modernization

Philstar.com
September 16, 2026 | 3:00pm
Justice chief bats for border security modernization

MANILA, Philippines — As criminal networks grow more sophisticated and borderless, Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida made a stern call to modernize border security — not as an option, but as an urgent necessity.

“Criminal networks do not respect territorial boundaries; our response therefore must equally be sophisticated, coordinated and forward-looking. Modernization is no longer an option. It is an imperative,” Vida said during the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) 86th anniversary celebration recently.

He highlighted the growing complexity of threats facing the country’s borders, including transnational organized crime, human trafficking, terrorism, illegal recruitment, document fraud, identity theft, and other forms of cross-border criminality.

As an attached agency of the DOJ, the BI continues to advance reforms aligned with the administration’s digital transformation agenda and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to accelerate the digitization and modernization of government operations.

Border management, Vida said, must keep pace with emerging threats while ensuring that legitimate travelers continue to experience efficient and secure immigration processes.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado also highlighted the Bureau's and its personnel’s accomplishments, saying they should serve as a foundation for further reforms.

He emphasized the need for the BI to continuously evolve through technology, digitalization, stronger border intelligence, and more efficient immigration processes.

“The journey ahead has already begun, but the road ahead will require more than accomplishments. It will require us to remain focused on our mission while constantly looking toward the Bureau we aspire to become,” Viado said.

He also described modernization as a lasting legacy that present-day BI personnel can build for an institution that has served the country for 86 years.

“Modernization is a legacy we can commit to an institution that has existed for 86 years,” he said. 

The BI’s 86th anniversary underscored its continuing transformation into a modern border management institution — one that facilitates legitimate travel while strengthening its fundamental mandate to protect the country’s borders and national security.

It may be recalled that Viado, during a recent House of Representatives hearing on the proposed 2027 budget of the DOJ and its attached agencies, said modernization is a necessary step to modernize border control.

A P10.74-billion Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project proposal is currently being reviewed by the Department of Finance, the Office of the Solicitor General, and the PPP Center.

The proposal, under a Build-Train-Maintain-Transfer scheme, aims to install an integrated border security platform across 11 airports and borders to combat human trafficking, smuggling, terrorism, money laundering, tax evasion and organized crime. (Contributed story)

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