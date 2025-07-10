^

Nation

Blended learning now law in Quezon City for crowded classrooms, unsafe weather

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 6:09pm
Blended learning now law in Quezon City for crowded classrooms, unsafe weather
Students start their online learning from home using mobile phones and printed learning modules on the opening of schools in Mandaluyong city suburban Manila on October 5, 2020.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City public schools, from elementary to high school, will shift to blended learning in cases of severe classroom congestion or when in-person classes are considered unsafe due to climate- or health-related threats.

Signing Ordinance SP-3405, series of 2025, Mayor Joy Belmonte formally established Quezon City’s Blended Learning Program, announcing it on Thursday, July 10.

The program, which aims to address challenges in the education sector, will take effect when there aren’t enough classrooms, when class sizes grow too large, or when face-to-face learning is disrupted by typhoons and similar emergencies.

“By institutionalizing DepEd’s flexible learning policy through this ordinance, Quezon City is turning national guidance into real action,” Belmonte said in a statement. 

“We are investing in our schools so that learning doesn’t stop — whether it’s due to natural disasters, heat waves or simply not having enough classrooms,” she added.

After sweltering through heat waves that pushed Quezon City temperatures to 41°C, forcing schools to cancel classes, the city now braces for the rainy season when typically more suspensions occur. 

RELATED: The cost of climate disruptions: Philippines loses 32 teaching days to extreme weather 

Like the remote learning setup during the pandemic, the program will include asynchronous options, allowing students to work on assigned tasks without attending online or face-to-face classes.

“We’ve learned from the pandemic and climate-related disruptions that education must be flexible,” said Councilor Aly Medalla, one of the ordinance’s authors. 

“This law ensures we have a local system in place to keep learners on track — especially those most at risk of falling behind,” she added. 

Aside from providing an alternative to face-to-face learning, the program comes with city-backed investments to make remote education work. 

These include better digital infrastructure and connectivity for schools, training for teachers and information campaigns to help the public understand how flexible learning can be done.

The local government plans to build learning hubs with Wi-Fi, desks, and study materials using unused public spaces to give students a more conducive place to study.

The program will be financed through the city’s Special Education Fund (SEF) and general fund, supported by partnerships, grants and donations. 

Quezon City’s SDO and Education Affairs Unit will develop protocols for any shifts from face-to-face classes, in coordination with school administrators and families.

While temporary shifts to asynchronous learning will be implemented when necessary, Belmonte said classroom-based education remains the ideal and ultimate goal. 

“Face-to-face learning is still the foundation of our public school system. But when students cannot be physically present, we now have a safe, structured alternative,” she said. 

The Quezon City government has the authority to suspend classes in public schools within its jurisdiction.

--

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines

BLENDED LEARNING

QUEZON CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nancy wants to halt Makati subway settlement

Nancy wants to halt Makati subway settlement

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
The Makati government under Mayor Nancy Binay will request the Singapore International Arbitration Center to defer ruling...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Honeylet can sell her share in Duterte&rsquo;s house, but...&rsquo;

‘Honeylet can sell her share in Duterte’s house, but...’

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The common-law wife of Rodrigo Duterte may sell her share of their house in Davao City, but not that of the former president,...
Nation
fbtw
Makati to get control of subway project &ndash; Abby

Makati to get control of subway project – Abby

By EJ Macababbad | 3 days ago
Full control of the Makati subway project is set to be transferred to the city government, former mayor Abby Binay said over...
Nation
fbtw
Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol

Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol

By John Unson | 13 days ago
A police sergeant was killed with his own pistol by his mother-in-law in an incident in Barangay Poblacion in President Quirino,...
Nation
fbtw
P38 million &lsquo;smuggled rice&rsquo; seized in Cebu

P38 million ‘smuggled rice’ seized in Cebu

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
The government, through the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council, seized P38 million worth of allegedly smuggled rice...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
600 Mandaluyong families get aid

600 Mandaluyong families get aid

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 20 hours ago
 Almost 600 families displaced by a fire in Mandaluyong received aid yesterday from Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez and Tingog...
Nation
fbtw

Drivers in Tagaytay road race summoned

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office  has summoned the drivers and registered owners of six sports cars caught in a viral video allegedly racing along a public road in Tagaytay City.
Nation
fbtw

Mall guard lauded for honesty

By Roel PareÃ±o | 20 hours ago
A security guard has been commended for returning a diamond-studded gold bracelet to its owner who lost the item while shopping in a mall in this city.
Nation
fbtw
P1.79 million marijuana seized in Pampanga

P1.79 million marijuana seized in Pampanga

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Dried marijuana leaves and cannabis-infused cartridges valued at P1.79 million have been seized at the port of Clark in Pampanga,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with