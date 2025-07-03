^

Nation

3 more terrorists surrender in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 7:16pm
3 more terrorists surrender in Maguindanao del Norte
The three local terrorists who surrendered to the Marine Battalion Landing Team-2 are now undergoing religious reorientation by Islamic preachers supporting the anti-terror campaign of Philippine Marine units in Maguindanao del Norte.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three more local terrorists, well-versed in fabrication of improvised explosive devices, surrendered to the military on Tuesday, July 1.

The three men, who are members of both the Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, agreed to renounce their membership with both the Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters through the joint intercession of the officials of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-2 of the 1st Marine Brigade and local executives in Barira town in Maguindanao del Norte.

The now apparently weakened Dawlah Islamiya and BIFF are both tagged in bombings in Central Mindanao since 2014 of buses and commercial establishments after owners had refused to pay “protection money” on a periodic basis. The two groups also have a reputation for fomenting hatred for non-Muslims, which Islamic preachers detest as contrary to their religion’s extensive teachings on interfaith solidarity.

Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado, commander of the 1st Marine Brigade, and Army Major Gen. Donald Gumiran of the 6th Infantry Division, who has operational control over Marine units in Maguindanao del Norte, separately told reporters on Thursday, July 3, that they are thankful to local leaders for helping the MBLT-2 workout the surrender of the three terrorists.

They first turned over to Lt. Col. John Dela Cruz, commanding officer of the MBLT-2, two 60 millimeter mortars, a B-40 rocket launcher and explosives before they renounced their membership with the Dawlah Islamiya and the BIFF during a simple rite in Barangay Nituan in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte in the Bangsamoro region.

More than 700 Dawlah Islamiya and BIFF members had surrendered to units of the 6th ID, the 1st Marine Brigade and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region since 2022, all reintroduced to mainstream society with the help of different agencies under the Bangsamoro regional government and in Administrative Region 12.

BANGSAMORO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Writ of kalikasan issued vs China-funded bridge

Writ of kalikasan issued vs China-funded bridge

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court yesterday issued a writ of kalikasan against a P23-billion China-funded bridge project that intends...
Nation
fbtw
Angara backs P50,000 entry pay for teachers

Angara backs P50,000 entry pay for teachers

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Education Secretary Sonny Angara is in favor of a proposed bill increasing the entry level salary for teachers to P50,000...
Nation
fbtw
Cop, ex-prisoner killed in &lsquo;shootout&rsquo; at Cavite police station

Cop, ex-prisoner killed in ‘shootout’ at Cavite police station

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
A police officer and a former prisoner were killed while another was wounded in an alleged shootout at the Carmona police...
Nation
fbtw
Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol

Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol

By John Unson | 5 days ago
A police sergeant was killed with his own pistol by his mother-in-law in an incident in Barangay Poblacion in President Quirino,...
Nation
fbtw
Isko: Manila has P10 billion debt to service contractors

Isko: Manila has P10 billion debt to service contractors

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday slammed the allegedly anomalous transactions during the previous administration, which...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Isko Moreno imposes 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors in Manila City

Isko Moreno imposes 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors in Manila City

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Curfews for minors are back in Manila City.
Nation
fbtw
Teves back in BJMP cell

Teves back in BJMP cell

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
After two weeks of being confined in the hospital for an appendectomy, expelled Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr....
Nation
fbtw
Flooded Navotas shanties demolished

Flooded Navotas shanties demolished

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Authorities demolished on Tuesday houses near a collapsed river wall that flooded parts of Navotas.
Nation
fbtw
Better shuttle signages at NAIA sought

Better shuttle signages at NAIA sought

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
Signages pointing to free inter-terminal shuttle services at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport should be clear and...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with