^

Nation

BI gets P50 million to deport POGO workers

Rainier Allan Ronda, Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2025 | 12:00am
BI gets P50 million to deport POGO workers
Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado (left) with PAGCOR Chairman and PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco during the signing of the memorandum of agreement at the PAGCOR office in Pasay City on July 1, 2025.
Bureau of Immigration / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Amid efforts to dismantle Philippine offshore gaming operators, a P50-million grant for the deportation of POGO workers will be given by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR ) to the Bureau of Immigration.

The BI received on Monday the first tranche of P25 million to purchase the plane tickets of POGO workers being held at the bureau’s detention facility in Taguig.

“These people are unable to return to their home countries because they cannot afford a plane ticket,” PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said. “This grant will ensure they receive assistance in accordance with international laws and humanitarian considerations.”

President Marcos banned POGOs last year following reports of criminal activities, such as trafficking and torture.

PAGCOR

POGO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Comelec affirms Benny Abante&rsquo;s win, rules Uy not natural-born Filipino

Comelec affirms Benny Abante’s win, rules Uy not natural-born Filipino

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections has rejected Luis "Joey" Chua Uy's motion for reconsideration, clearing the way...
Nation
fbtw
Teodoro&rsquo;s Marikina win final, immediately executory &mdash; Comelec
play

Teodoro’s Marikina win final, immediately executory — Comelec

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The poll body issued the certificate of finality for the proclamation of Teodoro on Tuesday, days after the Comelec lifted...
Nation
fbtw
P50 minimum wage hike approved for NCR
play

P50 minimum wage hike approved for NCR

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The hike translates to an additional P1,100 per month.
Nation
fbtw
Mushroom propagation by ex-child laborers takes off

Mushroom propagation by ex-child laborers takes off

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
A foreign-assisted mushroom propagation project in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur of rescued child laborers is gaining headway,...
Nation
fbtw
Baste advises dad&rsquo;s girlfriends to stop squabble

Baste advises dad’s girlfriends to stop squabble

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 9 days ago
With talks about a quarrel between women linked to former president Rodrigo Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte said...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Leni&rsquo;s first EO: Zero tolerance for corruption

Leni’s first EO: Zero tolerance for corruption

By Janvic Mateo | 40 minutes ago
Former vice president and now Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo has doubled down on her commitment to good governance with an executive...
Nation
fbtw
7 Manila cops held for extortion

7 Manila cops held for extortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 40 minutes ago
Seven anti-narcotics police officers were apprehended in Manila on Monday after they allegedly extorted P50,000 from the wife...
Nation
fbtw
New international flights, airlines seen at NAIA

New international flights, airlines seen at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 40 minutes ago
More international flights and airlines are landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, according to the New NAIA Infra...
Nation
fbtw
Teves cleared for hospital discharge

Teves cleared for hospital discharge

By Daphne Galvez | 40 minutes ago
Expelled Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is expected to go back to his cell at the Bureau of Jail Management and...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with