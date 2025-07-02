BI gets P50 million to deport POGO workers

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado (left) with PAGCOR Chairman and PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco during the signing of the memorandum of agreement at the PAGCOR office in Pasay City on July 1, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Amid efforts to dismantle Philippine offshore gaming operators, a P50-million grant for the deportation of POGO workers will be given by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR ) to the Bureau of Immigration.

The BI received on Monday the first tranche of P25 million to purchase the plane tickets of POGO workers being held at the bureau’s detention facility in Taguig.

“These people are unable to return to their home countries because they cannot afford a plane ticket,” PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said. “This grant will ensure they receive assistance in accordance with international laws and humanitarian considerations.”

President Marcos banned POGOs last year following reports of criminal activities, such as trafficking and torture.