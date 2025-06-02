Respicio cleared for proclamation as Isabela vice mayor

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has lifted the suspension on the proclamation of lawyer Jeryll Harold Respicio as vice mayor-elect of Reina Mercedes, Isabela, clearing the way for his official declaration as winner in the 2025 elections.

In an order dated June 2, the Comelec First Division directed the municipal board of canvassers in Reina Mercedes to reconvene within five days from receipt of the order to proceed with Respicio’s proclamation.

“After due deliberation and in consonance with the thrust of the Government to deliver basic and vital services but without prejudice to the resolution of this matter on the merits, the Order of the Commission (First Division) dated 12 May 2025, insofar as the Respondent Jeryll Harold Paz Respicio is concerned, is hereby LIFTED, effective immediately,” the order read.

Background. Respicio is among the 19 candidates whose proclamation was initially suspended by the poll body due to pending cases.

The suspension stemmed from a disqualification case filed by the commission on February 28. The complaint cited videos allegedly posted by Respicio on Facebook, in which he claimed the ability to manipulate vote results using a “backroom program.”

The Comelec accused Respicio of violating Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes “unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances,” in conjunction with the Cybercrime Prevention Act, for allegedly posting false information that could incite panic or disrupt public order.

Respicio, who is also a lawyer, challenged the suspension before the Supreme Court, calling it arbitrary and lacking a constitutional basis.

Election results. In Reina Mercedes, Isabela, Respicio garnered a total of 6,042 votes, securing the vice mayoralty. He was followed by Bong Respicio with 5,456 votes and Boyet Baua with 2,044 votes.