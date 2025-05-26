EDSA Rehab: How the government plans to avoid traffic jams

Motorists endure traffic along the southbound lane of EDSA in Pasay on June 15, 2024 due to the road reblocking.

MANILA, Philippines — With massive rehabilitation work on EDSA set to begin June 13, authorities have laid out several mitigation schemes to address the expected traffic disruptions, including free access to the Skyway and the implementation of an odd-even scheme.

The project includes pavement replacement, improved pedestrian lanes and flood management upgrades.

DOTR Interventions

At a press briefing on Monday, May 26, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said portions of the Skyway that fall along EDSA will be toll-free starting in July or August, pending ongoing discussions with San Miguel Corp, the operator of the expressway.

Another key measure is enhancing the EDSA busway, with the government adding around 100 buses to encourage commuters to shift from private vehicles to public transport.

“We’re adding buses so that instead of cars, they just ride the busway,” Dizon said in Filipino.

Since the rehabilitation will proceed one lane at a time, the EDSA busway will be the first affected. It will temporarily move to the adjacent lane, requiring buses to dip in and out of designated stops. Only two buses will be allowed at a stop at any time, with a strict 30-second limit per stop.

Dizon also announced plans to increase the capacity of the MRT-3, the only train line that traverses EDSA.

In addition, X-ray machines will be removed from both MRT-3 and LRT lines to ease congestion.

MMDA Interventions

To prevent what Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Don Artes described as “carmageddon,” the MMDA will implement a 24-hour odd-even traffic scheme on EDSA. Here are the guidelines:

Under the scheme, vehicles with plate numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 will be barred from EDSA on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Vehicles with plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 will be restricted on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Sundays will remain open to all vehicles.

Trucks and provincial buses will be banned from using EDSA from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lane widths will also narrow due to construction barriers.

Artes said the odd-even policy applies only to EDSA, while the current number coding scheme remains in effect elsewhere in Metro Manila.

He believes the Skyway toll exemption, combined with the new restrictions, is expected to help ease congestion.

Bike lane separators will be removed, and an exclusive lane will be established for motorcycles. Motorcycles will be prohibited from using underpasses and overpasses, which are not part of the initial rehabilitation.

“The exclusive motorcycle lane will prevent them from weaving in and out of traffic,” Artes said.

The MMDA will also set up alternative routes. Obstructions along these roads, including vehicles, will be cleared regularly. Artes warned against motorists who move their vehicles only during clearing operations.

“No mercy yan. Walang delay po doon,” he said. (No mercy there. There is no delay there.)

The EDSA rehabilitation is slated to continue through 2027.