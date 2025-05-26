^

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 1:00pm
EDSA rehabilitation will start in June. Here's what to expect:
Commuters ride the EDSA Bus Carousel at the Nepa Q-Mart station in Quezon City on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines —The government has announced that rehabilitation work on EDSA will begin in June, raising questions about what the project will involve.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan noted that EDSA dates back to 1939, when it was known as Highway 54. At the time, it was only two lanes wide and was later expanded. The current configuration of EDSA was established during a major rework in the 1980s.

“It has actually outlived its design capacity,” Bonoan said.

How it will happen

Infographic from MMDA shows the planned rehabilitation of EDSA.
MMDA

For the 2025 rehabilitation, the government plans to replace the pavement. This will require digging up the existing surface and installing new concrete, followed by a new running surface with thick asphalt. A total of 200 kilometers of lanes—both northbound and southbound—will be rehabilitated.

Several contractors will be deployed simultaneously, according to Bonoan. Construction will proceed lane by lane, with one lane closed off with barriers while work is ongoing.

Bus lane: The EDSA bus lane, a major transport artery for commuters, will continue operations during construction. However, the innermost lane, where the bus lane is located, will be prioritized for rehabilitation. The bus lane will be temporarily shifted to the next lane and will dip into stops to load and unload passengers.

Transport Secretary Vince Dizon said that nearly 200,000 commuters use the EDSA bus lane regularly, and service should not be interrupted. The bus lane will remain exclusive, even if it temporarily changes lanes during construction.

Complications expected: The Philippines’ hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in 2026 adds complexity to the project. Rehabilitation will be paused during summit periods. While the venue has not been officially announced, preparations suggest it will be held south of Metro Manila.

Bonoan said the southbound lane, particularly the section from Pasay to Guadalupe, will be prioritized. However, reconstruction is expected to extend into next year for both northbound and southbound lanes.

Work in areas far from the south, such as EDSA in Caloocan City, will not be affected by ASEAN activities.

Other objectives. Beyond road repairs, pedestrian lanes and drainage systems will also be improved during the reconstruction.

The government aims to complete EDSA rehabilitation by 2027.

DOTR

DPWH

MMDA
