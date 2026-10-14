Newly formed Bangsamoro coalition gets Palace backing

The Bangsamoro regional government center is located in Cotabato City, the capital of the autonomous region.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reiterated the national government’s respect for Bangsamoro autonomy and its democratic institutions following the formation of a 46-member majority coalition in the Bangsamoro Parliament.

Marcos said added that the national government recognizes the coalition’s intention to constitute the Government of the Day through the appropriate parliamentary process.

“Following the announcement of a 46-member majority coalition, I reiterate the national government’s respect for Bangsamoro autonomy and its democratic institutions,” Marcos said in a statement issued by the Office of the President.

“We respect Parliament’s authority to determine its leadership in accordance with the Bangsamoro Organic Law,” he added.

The chief executive also congratulated all duly elected members of the Bangsamoro Parliament, describing the first-ever Bangsamoro parliamentary elections as a historic milestone in the Bangsamoro people’s pursuit of self-governance and lasting peace.

“The successful conduct of the elections shows that the political process is proceeding at such a good pace,” he said.

The President stressed the importance of upholding the Bangsamoro people’s long-standing aspiration for genuine autonomy and the right to govern themselves, saying this aspiration lies at the heart of the Bangsamoro peace process.

His statement affirmed the national government’s recognition of the region’s democratic institutions and its commitment to respecting the political processes through which the Bangsamoro government will be constituted.

Marcos also expressed readiness to work with the government that will be formally established by Parliament, emphasizing the importance of cooperation in advancing peace, stability and inclusive development in the region.

“We look forward to working with the government formally constituted by Parliament in support of peace, stability, and inclusive development,” the president said.

He reiterated that the national government would continue to support a strong, autonomous and peaceful Bangsamoro, highlighting the importance of sustaining the gains of the peace process as the region moves forward under its parliamentary system.

“The national government will continue to support a strong, autonomous, and peaceful Bangsamoro,” Marcos said.

The formation of the 46-member majority coalition marks a significant political development following the historic parliamentary elections, as the elected members proceed with the parliamentary process of organizing the region’s leadership and constituting its Government of the Day.

Marcos’ statement places emphasis on respect for Bangsamoro autonomy and the authority of its Parliament, while expressing Malacañang’s readiness to work with the regional government once it is formally constituted.

The president’s message reinforces the national government’s stated commitment to the Bangsamoro peace process, democratic governance and inclusive development as the region advances its system of self-government. (Contributed story)