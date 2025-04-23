^

Nation

Cebu’s Garcia files raps vs 2 vloggers

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
April 23, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia yesterday filed multiple cyberlibel complaints against two vloggers who accused her and her family of corruption.

The complaints against Michael Cano and Efren Omayan were filed before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Central Visayas, according to Garcia’s legal team.

The charges stemmed from the vloggers’ posts on social media alleging that Garcia and her family acquired a $10-million yacht and controlled mining sites, cement factories and piggery farms in Cebu. 

The posts drew thousands of reactions and were shared online.

In a post on Facebook, Cano downplayed the charges and described it as a scare tactic. 

“Gwendolyn Garcia hello lola. You don’t scare me. Just because we are raising questions and demanding transparency from her governance. She immediately does what she does best. Filing a case haha,” Cano said in the post.

Garcia’s camp said that while freedom of expression is protected by the Constiution, it does not justify the spread of malicious and false information.

The complaints are being investigated by the NBI.

