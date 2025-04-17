^

Owner of capsized ship in Occidental Mindoro told: Start vessel extraction

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 2:41pm
Owner of capsized ship in Occidental Mindoro told: Start vessel extraction
Motor Vessel Hong Hai 16 capsizes in the waters of Rizal, Occidental Mindoro on April 15, 2025.
Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has instructed the owner of the capsized vessel in Occidental Mindoro to start removing the boat from the waters. 

Chinese-flagged Motor Vessel Hong Hai 16 capsized in the waters of Rizal, Occidental Mindoro, killing two servicemen, with nine others still missing.

Among the missing, six were Filipino and three were Chinese.

While search and rescue operations are still ongoing for possible survivors, the PCG said it is already talking to the ship’s owners. 

“The ship’s owner and operator have been formally instructed to begin the process of vessel extraction by hiring an accredited salvor. The PCG has also conducted an underwater survey and is currently assessing all potential risks—such as debris obstruction, poor visibility, adverse weather, and underwater cliffs—before proceeding with operations,” the Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog said on its Facebook post. 

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan joined the Coast Guard in conducting an aerial survey in the area. 

“Act swiftly, in coordination with LGUs (local government units), and prioritize preventive measures against oil spills. Our immediate focus is the rescue and recovery of survivors,” Gavan told the PCG. 

Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla, the chief of the Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog, said that they were implementing social engineering measures to ensure that the public does not panic.   

"We do not act carelessly; every factor is being considered to ensure safety and effectiveness," Tuvilla said.

