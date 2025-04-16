^

Nation

Search ongoing for 7 Filipinos, 3 Chinese after vessel capsizes in Occidental Mindoro

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 11:10am
Search ongoing for 7 Filipinos, 3 Chinese after vessel capsizes in Occidental Mindoro
The Philippine Coast Guard deploys response group teams to conduct search and rescue operations for 10 missing individuals after a sand carrier vessel capsized off the waters of Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Search and rescue operations are ongoing for 10 people — seven Filipinos and three Chinese nationals — who went missing after a vessel capsized off the waters of Occidental Mindoro, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

The coast guard in Southern Tagalog said in a statement on Wednesday, April 16, that search and rescue operations began at 5:20 p.m. on April 15, immediately after Motor Vessel Hong Hai 16 tipped over off Barangay Malawaan in Rizal, Occidental Mindoro.

Initial reports showed that the vessel remained upright and did not fully submerge, but the engine room was affected, with possible personnel trapped inside.

The Hong Hai 16, a sand carrier vessel operated by Keen Peak Corporation, was carrying a 25-member crew composed of 13 Filipinos and 12 Chinese nationals.

The PCG said the vessel capsized amid moderate sea conditions, with six Filipinos and eight Chinese crew members surviving, while one Chinese national was found dead.

Aside from ongoing search and rescue efforts, the coast guard is coordinating with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to prepare for potential environmental impacts. 

Authorities are considering the deployment of oil spill containment booms, while the PCG unit in Sablayan has dispatched an additional response team to support the operations.

“The PCG remains on-scene and fully committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals involved, while also preparing for any potential environmental impact,” the PCG said. 

The search and rescue efforts began with the Coast Guard Sub-Station in San Jose, the Special Operations Unit and the Marine Environmental Protection Enforcement Response Group.

