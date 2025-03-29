Trillanes aims to replicate Vico Sotto’s Pasig success in Caloocan

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Sonny Trillanes hopes to replicate the success of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto in Caloocan City, with the first step being the challenge to a political dynasty.

During the kickoff campaign rally for the local executive race on Friday night, March 28, Trillanes and his local slate drew a packed crowd at a covered court in South Caloocan.

There, he promised a “Bagong Kalookan (New Caloocan),” a campaign slogan that closely resembles President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines)” tagline.

However, Trillanes is far from wielding the same dynastic influence as the Marcoses. In fact, he has publicly criticized political dynasties on multiple occasions.

During his campaign rally, Trillanes highlighted Pasig City’s progress under Mayor Vico Sotto as an example of good governance.

The Eusebio clan controlled Pasig City for over 27 years until they were unseated by the widely popular Vico Sotto.

Trillanes claimed that during their decades-long rule, the Eusebios provided poor public service, relying instead on vote-buying during elections.

However, in 2019, while some residents may have taken the money from vote-buying, Pasigueños still quietly voted the Eusebios out. Now, they are reaping the rewards of good governance, Trillanes said.

“They decided on the new,” Trillanes said in Filipino.

Joining him at the campaign rally was Sen. Risa Hontiveros, whom Trillanes ran alongside in the 2022 senatorial race under former Vice President Leni Robredo’s slate.

Hontiveros emerged as the only candidate from that slate to secure a Senate seat, aside from Sen. Joel Villanueva and Sen. Francis Escudero, who were largely absent from Robredo’s campaign sorties.

Expressing her full support, Hontiveros endorsed Trillanes and praised his hardline stance against corruption.

Trillanes is aiming to unseat Marcos-allied incumbent Mayor Along Malapitan, who inherited the position from his father, now Rep. Oscar Malapitan (Caloocan City, District 1).

The former senator has taken aim at what he calls the "pongkans" (oranges), referring to the Malapitan family's political dominance.

Since the Malapitans took over Caloocan, the color orange has become a key part of their branding, with many of the city’s infrastructure projects and initiatives adopting the hue. Trillanes, however, hopes to figuratively "paint the town blue," signaling a shift away from the Malapitans' signature orange.

Trillanes has named his local slate "Team Trillanes." His running mate for vice mayor is former city councilor PJ Malonzo, while PJ’s father, former Caloocan Mayor Rey Malonzo, is vying for a congressional seat.

Joining them in the race for local councilor positions are:

District 1

Kaye Nubla

Mining Faustino

Angie Leonardo

Mickey Bunag

District 2

Wewel De Leon

Mayen Mercado

Jefferson Paspie

District 3