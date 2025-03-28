^

Old guard vs new blood: Malapitan, Trillanes clash in Caloocan mayoral race

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 28, 2025 | 1:06pm
A photo composite of former senator Sonny Trillanes (left) and incumbent Caloocan City Mayor Along Malapitan (right)
Sonny Trillanes, Along Malapitan campaigns

MANILA, Philippines — Two prominent mayoral candidates in Caloocan City launched their campaigns with contrasting messages: one boasts an established, old-school style of governance, while the other pushes for reforms and new leadership.

As the campaign season for local elections kicked off on Friday, March 28, incumbent Mayor Along Malapitan and former senator Sonny Trillanes have released their initial campaign videos on social media.

Here are the key points of their campaigns, based on their advertisements:

Malapitan campaign

Malapitan is pushing for a second term as the city’s chief executive. In his ad campaign, he posed one question: “Bakit niyo pa gugustuhin ang bago? (Why would you want something new?)”

Malapitan said he had worked hard ot earn the trust of Caloocan citizens, referencing his tenure as mayor and his succession of his father, Rep. Oca Malapitan (Caloocan, 1st District). He alluded to those he thinks want to ruin his "legacy," such as ensuring safer streets.

HIs video also juxtaposed uplifting statements from speeches at events.

The materials, however, made little mention of specific plans for his next term beyond continuing existing initiatives.

Trillanes campaign

The forthright Trillanes vows a hardline approach against corruption in Caloocan. He alleged the presence of ghost employees and overpriced procurement that risked the loss of up to P2 billion in city funds.

The former senator pledged to redirect savings from corruption to enhance senior citizen care, healthcare, peace and order, and other sectors. He also vowed additional allowances for healthcare workers, students, teachers and the elderly.

A vocal critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody crackdow on drugs, Trillanes proposed tackling illegal drugs through rehabilitation programs and job creation rather than punitive measures.

He also promised reforms in the business environment such as in easing the process for business permits, granting a three-year tax holiday for new businesses and reducing renewal fees.

Other candidates

Three other candidates are running for mayor: Richard Cañete (Independent), Ronnie Malunes (Independent), and Danny Villanueva (Independent).

According to recent Social Weather Stations surveys, however, Malapitan holds a large lead over his felllow candidates with 85% voter support compared to Trillanes’ 10%.

Caloocan City is one of the most populous cities in the Philippines with approximately 1.6 million residents and 700,000 registered voters as of 2022. The is divided into North and South Caloocan by portions of Quezon City and Valenzuela.

