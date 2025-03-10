PNP nabs â€˜cop killerâ€™

^

PNP nabs ‘cop killer’

Ramon Efren Lazaro, Ric Sapnu - The Philippine Star
March 10, 2025 | 12:00am
Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, Central Luzon police director, identified the suspect as alias Dado, a 38-year-old resident of Bunsuran.
CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga, Philippines — Police identified and arrested one of the suspected killers of two Bocaue policemen during a hot-pursuit operation in Barangay Bunsuran in Pandi, Bulacan yesterday.

Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, Central Luzon police director, identified the suspect as alias Dado, a 38-year-old resident of Bunsuran.

Fajardo said a police team is also pursuing alias Athan,  Dado’s alleged cohort.

Dado and Athan are the primary suspects in the killing of S/Sgts. Dennis Cudiamat and Gian George dela Cruz during an illegal firearms sting operation in Barangay Tambubong in Bocaue, Bulacan on Saturday.

“I strongly condemn the attack and assure (the families of the slain policemen) that justice will be served. The Philippine National Police will relentlessly pursue all those responsible for this heinous attack. We will not rest until justice is served. This act of violence against our personnel will not go unpunished and we will ensure that the full force of the law is brought down upon the perpetrators,” Fajardo said.

Operatives recovered a caliber .38 pistol, a hand grenade, marked money and a motorcycle during Dado’s arrest.

Investigators said the two suspects took the two policemen’s service guns during the attack.

Fajardo expressed sorrow over the loss of the two officers.

“We mourn the tragic deaths of our brave police operatives who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the public. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and we assure them of our support during this difficult time. Their courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Fajardo said. 

