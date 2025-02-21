Arrested gun ban violators now 1,057

The PNP said the gun ban, implemented since the election period started on Jan. 12, also resulted in the seizure of 1,060 firearms.

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people arrested for violating the nationwide gun ban imposed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has reached 1,057, according to the Philippine National Police.

The PNP said the gun ban, implemented since the election period started on Jan. 12, also resulted in the seizure of 1,060 firearms.

Authorities said they have validated one election-related incident in Western Visayas.

The National Capital Region Police Office recorded the highest number of arrests with 321 followed by Central Luzon with 168, Central Visayas with 142 and Calabarzon with 88.

Among those arrested were 1,006 civilians, 22 security guards, seven members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and six police officers.

Of the six arrested police officers, one is on AWOL or absent without official leave, another is suspended while the rest are on active duty.

Four foreigners, five members of other law enforcement agencies and two minors in conflict with the law were also among those caught violating the Comelec gun ban.

Up to 113 violators were apprehended at Comelec checkpoints, 466 in police operations and 160 in drug stings that resulted in the seizure of firearms.

Sixty-one were arrested after they sold firearms to police undercover agents, the PNP said, adding that 257 others were caught in other law enforcement operations.

Police said of the 1,060 confiscated firearms, 321 were seized in Metro Manila, 165 in Central Luzon and 139 in Central Visayas.

Among the confiscated guns were 318 pistols, 417 revolvers, 11 rifles, eight shotguns and 28 improvised explosive devices.

Police said they also seized 44 gun replicas and 205 other types of deadly weapons.

The PNP said gun ban operations would continue nationwide to secure and ensure clean and orderly elections.

The gun ban will remain in effect until June 11.

Arrested gun ban violators now 1,057

MARK ERNEST VILLEZA

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people arrested for violating the nationwide gun ban imposed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has reached 1,057, according to the Philippine National Police.

The PNP said the gun ban, implemented since the election period started on Jan. 12, also resulted in the seizure of 1,060 firearms.

Authorities said they have validated one election-related incident in Western Visayas.

The National Capital Region Police Office recorded the highest number of arrests with 321 followed by Central Luzon with 168, Central Visayas with 142 and Calabarzon with 88.

Among those arrested were 1,006 civilians, 22 security guards, seven members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and six police officers.

Of the six arrested police officers, one is on AWOL or absent without official leave, another is suspended while the rest are on active duty.

Four foreigners, five members of other law enforcement agencies and two minors in conflict with the law were also among those caught violating the Comelec gun ban.

Up to 113 violators were apprehended at Comelec checkpoints, 466 in police operations and 160 in drug stings that resulted in the seizure of firearms.

Sixty-one were arrested after they sold firearms to police undercover agents, the PNP said, adding that 257 others were caught in other law enforcement operations.

Police said of the 1,060 confiscated firearms, 321 were seized in Metro Manila, 165 in Central Luzon and 139 in Central Visayas.

Among the confiscated guns were 318 pistols, 417 revolvers, 11 rifles, eight shotguns and 28 improvised explosive devices.

Police said they also seized 44 gun replicas and 205 other types of deadly weapons.

The PNP said gun ban operations would continue nationwide to secure and ensure clean and orderly elections.

The gun ban will remain in effect until June 11.