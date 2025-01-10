^

Students launch project to provide clean water in public schools

Philstar.com
January 10, 2025 | 2:50pm
Students launch project to provide clean water in public schools
From L to R — Maia Gamboa, Fernando Padilla, Keinouske Kobayashi, Jacob Tay, Melvi Villegas (Principal of Old Balara Elementary School), Bess Par (Program Manager of Manila Water Foundation) & Nikko Lacsina (Program Officer of Manila Water Foundation)

MANILA, Philippines — A group of Grade 9 students from the International School of Manila (ISM) is addressing the lack of clean drinking water in public schools through their project, "Tubig for Tomorrow."

The idea came during an immersion trip, where the students saw how some schools struggled to access safe water.

Data from the Department of Education revealed that 3,628 schools lack regular water sources, while over 8,000 rely on rainwater. Only 61% of schools nationwide have access to clean water.

"Seeing how many people in these areas rely on unsafe water sources motivated us to act,” Jacob Tay, one of the key members of “Tubig for Tomorrow” said.

“We realized that providing clean, accessible water could drastically improve their quality of life,” he added.

The students partnered with the Manila Water Foundation (MWF), which provides refrigerated drinking fountains (RDFs) to schools under its Lingap Program.

Tubig for Tomorrow is working on improving the prototype IoT water tracking device, making it more compact and convenient)

Inspired by this, "Tubig for Tomorrow" proposed using Internet of Things (IoT) technology to monitor water usage and quality.

The group designed an IoT device to track water consumption, quality and system performance in real-time. Data will be shared via a platform created by Inventi Intellectual Holdings Corp., allowing for easier maintenance and monitoring.

The IoT device can ensure better use and upkeep of water facilities.

The students aim to grow their project by partnering with organizations and raising funds to bring clean water to more schools.

