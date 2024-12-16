^

Nation

Baguio City, Benguet see power rate increase this December

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 16, 2024 | 2:37pm
Baguio City, Benguet see power rate increase this December
November 2024 photo shows maintenance works of Benguet Electric Cooperative (BENECO).
BENECO via Facebook

BAGUIO CITY — Power rates in Baguio City and Benguet province have been increased this December, following adjustments announced by the local power distributor.

Consumers will pay P0.23 more per kilowatt-hour (kWh) this month, the power distributor Benguet Electric Cooperative (BENECO) said, blaming increases in generation costs.

The rate increase from P10.7362 per kWh in November to P10.9743 per kWh in December was attributed by Fraiser Angayen, the non-network services department manager of BENECO, to rising global coal prices and fluctuations in foreign exchange (FOREX) rates.

The generation charge is billed to BENECO by its power supplier. As a pass-through charge, BENECO collects this fee from its member-consumers and remits the payment directly to the power supplier. This is similar to the transmission charge, which member-consumers pay to BENECO, and the cooperative in turn forwards it to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), the operator of the country's transmission system.

The rate hike means that residential customers using 100 kWh this December will pay an additional P1,097.30. Meanwhile, low-voltage commercial, industrial, and public building consumers, as well as those using streetlights, will face a P0.2161/kWh increase. High-voltage customers will experience a P0.2321/kWh hike.

BAGUIO

BENECO

BENGUET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bulacan town sets new Guinness record

Bulacan town sets new Guinness record

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 17 hours ago
Breaking a Canadian record achieved in 2015, San Rafael town in Bulacan entered the Guinness World Records on Saturday for...
Nation
fbtw
16,268 residents evacuated from Kanlaon danger zone

16,268 residents evacuated from Kanlaon danger zone

By Gilbert Bayoran | 17 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense in Western Visayas reported that 81 percent of residents within Kanlaon volcano’s six-kilometer...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam water level up by 2.36 meters

Angat Dam water level up by 2.36 meters

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The water level of Angat Dam has increased by 2.36 meters in the last nine days amid the rains brought by the shear line...
Nation
fbtw
Tricycle driver shot dead at wake in Pangasinan

Tricycle driver shot dead at wake in Pangasinan

By Cesar Ramirez | 17 hours ago
A 43-year-old tricycle driver was killed while another was wounded when an unidentified gunman shot them at a wake late Saturday...
Nation
fbtw
Lone bettor wins P28.5-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot

Lone bettor wins P28.5-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
The winning ticket, purchased in Tondo, Manila, carried the lucky combination 33-25-19-05-24-22, securing the P28,581,049.40...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LTFRB starts PUV special permit applications

LTFRB starts PUV special permit applications

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board started accepting applications yesterday for special permits for...
Nation
fbtw

PNP probes Makati shooting

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
A shooting in Makati involving two police officers and a motorcycle rider, witnessed by Alliance of Concerned Teachers Rep. France Castro last week, is being investigated by the Philippine National Police.
Nation
fbtw
Cardinal David wears Romero cross

Cardinal David wears Romero cross

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
A wooden cross inspired by Salvadoran Saint Oscar Romero – patron of those who work for justice and peace – will...
Nation
fbtw
PNP: 636 child abuse victims rescued since 2022

PNP: 636 child abuse victims rescued since 2022

1 day ago
Child exploitation victims rescued since 2022 totaled 636, including a four-month-old baby in Taguig City sold on the dark...
Nation
fbtw

Road safety advocates back LTMS implementation

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Road safety, transport and digitalization advocates have thrown their support behind the Commission on Audit and the COA’s push for the Land Transportation Office to fully implement the P8.2-billion Land Transportation...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with