Makati police chief relieved after alleged shooting near Castro's vehicle

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) relieved the police station chief and its personnel on Thursday, December 12, following an alleged shooting that occurred in front of the vehicle of Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro on Wednesday night.

In a statement sent to reporters on Thursday, the NCRPO said it relieved the chief of police of Makati City Police Station, the police commander of Sub-Station 6 and the personnel directly involved in the shooting incident to conduct an “impartial inquiry.”

The incident was witnessed by Castro, who revealed that it initially appeared to have taken place at Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City at 11 p.m. on December 11.

“NCRPO would like to assure everyone, especially Hon. France Castro that NCRPO will uncover the details of what happened and if any members of NCRPO commit transgressions against policies, they will not be tolerated and will be penalized accordingly,” the NCRPO said in a statement.

According to the NCRPO, the district director of the Southern Police District reported during an initial inquiry that the incident occurred on Makati Avenue in Makati City, not in BGC, Taguig City. They also said that investigators are currently working to gather details about the event, including why the Makati City Police Station did not file a report.

Meanwhile, Castro described the incident during the House quad-committee hearing on Thursday, saying that it could be considered a "personal threat."

The Makabayan bloc lawmaker recounted an alarming encounter involving police officers and a motorbike rider.

She described how a police car was stationed in front of them when a motorbike passed by.

Two officers exited the vehicle and pursued the rider, who moved to the back of the area. One officer then fired at the motorbike rider.

Castro expressed confusion about the situation and fear for her safety, prompting her companions to pull her down and take cover.

In a statement, ACT-Teachers Partylist President Antonio Tinio condemned the incident, saying that it should not dismissed lightly.

"Let’s not forget that Rep. Castro is the subject of ongoing threats and vilification, both by government forces such as the NTF-ELCAC and by others, including the Duterte camp,” Tinio said.

“Was it mere coincidence? The fact that a police officer chose to discharge his firearm directly in front of her vehicle, allegedly pursuing a motorcyclist, raises serious security concerns," he added.