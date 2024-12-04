^

Nation

South Cotabato students taught responsible mining lessons

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 2:24pm
South Cotabato students taught responsible mining lessons
Hundreds of students participated in a series of dialogues in three South Cotabato schools on responsible mineral and fossil fuel explorations in late November.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— An inter-agency, multi-sector coalition has launched an ongoing information campaign in South Cotabato schools on the safe use of mineral and fossil fuel deposits in Region 12.

Radio stations in Central Mindanao reported on Wednesday morning, December 4, that officials of the Mines Geosciences Bureau 12 and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources 12 and experts from the Soccsksargen Responsible Miners Association, the Sagittarius Mines Incorporated and Blaan tribal leaders embarked on the project to generate awareness among students on the need for cross-section cooperation in preventing any illegal mining operation in the region.

The project is also meant to educate the students on the intricacies and benefits to the local communities of legitimate, responsible and environment-friendly mining operations under the joint watch of the MGB, the DENR and cause-oriented groups.

The government agencies and private entities pushing the project forward facilitated a series of dialogues last week with students at the campuses of the Tampakan National High School, the Tablu National High School and the Liberty National High School, all in Tampakan town in South Cotabato.

North Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, chairperson of the Regional Development Council 12, said she is in favor of the information drive and will encourage members of the RDC 12 to help organizers achieve their goals.

A Blaan chieftain, Domingo Collado, who is an appointed Indigenous people’s representative to the Tampakan municipal council, said on Wednesday that they are supporting the information campaign, also aimed at encouraging public support for their anti-illegal mining efforts in tribal domains in South Cotabato and nearby provinces.

“We, the Blaans, support that project, something first ever in South Cotabato,” Collado said.

Collado and Edmund Ugal, a chieftain in the T’boli tribe that has communities in Lake Sebu, in T’boli and other towns in Region 12’s adjoining South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces, separately told reporters that they would help facilitate the upcoming engagements of the inter-agency and multi-sector group disseminating to students the importance of responsible mining.

Vicente Garces, principal of the Liberty National High School in a hinterland barangay in Tampakan, was quoted in radio reports as saying that he and his subordinate teachers appreciate the visit last week to their campus of responsible mining advocates and experts who taught students on the adverse effects of illegal, unregulated mining operations and the benefits of legal and responsible extraction of minerals and fossil fuels in their surroundings.

MINING

SOUTH COTABATO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Debris warning issued as China launches rocket

By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Space Agency issued a debris advisory following the launch by China of a rocket yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Ex-marine nabbed in Taguig road rage

Ex-marine nabbed in Taguig road rage

By Christine Boton | 14 hours ago
Police arrested a former Marine who was allegedly involved in a road rage accident in Barangay Central Signal, Taguig on...
Nation
fbtw
Scam suspect arrested in Baguio

Scam suspect arrested in Baguio

By Artemio Dumlao | 14 hours ago
An alleged leader of a casino junket scam group has been arrested in this city.
Nation
fbtw
Minor eruption occurs at Taal Volcano

Minor eruption occurs at Taal Volcano

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
A minor phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at Taal Volcano in Batangas early yesterday morning, causing ashfall in surrounding...
Nation
fbtw
Korean gets 2 years in prison for killing dog

Korean gets 2 years in prison for killing dog

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Animal Welfare Society yesterday lauded the conviction of a Korean national who was found guilty of killing...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cordillera, MIMAROPA workers to get pay hike

Cordillera, MIMAROPA workers to get pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in the Cordilleras and MIMAROPA are expected to receive a higher take-home pay before the year ends as...
Nation
fbtw
2 students killed in Cotabato attack

2 students killed in Cotabato attack

By John Unson | 14 hours ago
Two high school students were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Pikit, Cotabato yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Casino junket scam sub-leader nabbed in Baguio City

Casino junket scam sub-leader nabbed in Baguio City

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
A sub-leader of the casino junket scam syndicate that reportedly scammed at least P4 billion “investments” from...
Nation
fbtw
2 Moro students die in Cotabato ambush

2 Moro students die in Cotabato ambush

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Two Moro students riding a motorcycle on their way to school were killed in an ambush in Barangay Inug-ug in Pikit,...
Nation
fbtw
3 NPA 'tax collectors' surrender in Sultan Kudarat

3 NPA 'tax collectors' surrender in Sultan Kudarat

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Three more members of the New People’s Army, part of a group collecting "revolutionary tax" from vulnerable farmers...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with