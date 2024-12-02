^

‘8,000 drivers, operators withdraw from PUVMP’

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
December 2, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Around 8,000 jeepney drivers and operators have withdrawn from the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP) of the government, according to transport group Manibela.

Of the number, 6,000 are members of Manibela while 2,000 are from Piston or the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide.

“Before, they operated at least five to six times a week. Now they can only operate twice as the cooperatives prefer the modern PUV,” Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena explained.

Piston president Mody Floranda has contradicted the statement of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) that at least 83 percent of public utility jeepneys have joined the PUVMP.

Based on LTFRB data, Floranda said  244 routes in Metro Manila and 2,600 routes nationwide did not comply with the PUVMP.

Up to 10,770 minibuses are operating nationwide compared to 150,000 traditional jeepneys, Floranda noted.

Special permits

Meanwhile, with the expected surge of Christmas commuters, applications for special permits for PUVs will be accepted by the LTFRB beginning Dec. 15.

“We are opening slots for special permits to ensure there are ample PUVs that would cater to commuters during the holidays,” LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said yesterday.

Special permits will be valid from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4, 2025.

The LTFRB also approved 5,000 slots for transport network vehicle services.

“Please patronize legitimate public transportation, follow safety protocols and report overcharging, overloading and other violations through our official hotlines and channels,” Guadiz said.

The LTFRB is working with transport operators and enforcers to manage the spike in passengers during the holidays, he said.

