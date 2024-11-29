^

Nation

6th Infantry Division collects 16 more undocumented combat weapons

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 29, 2024 | 4:48pm
6th Infantry Division collects 16 more undocumented combat weapons
The command center of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, the largest unit under the Western Mindanao Command.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Residents of interior barangays in Aleosan town in Cotabato province surrendered 16 firearms, rocket and grenade launchers to the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion on Tuesday, November 26.

Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrette, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and concurrent acting Western Mindanao Command chief, said on Friday, November 29, that the combat weapons were turned in by owners through the intercession of officials of the 34th IB and the commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade, Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran.

Gumiran and the commander of the 34th IB, Lt. Col. Edgardo Batinay, separately told reporters that barangay officials, Aleosan Mayor Edgardo Cabaya and Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza, who is chairperson of the Regional Development Council 12, helped them secure the surrender of the unlicensed firearms, rocket and grenade launchers through backchannel dialogues with owners.

“Those weapons were surrendered by owners in support of our Small Arms and Light Weapons Program,” Nafarrete said.

The cache consists of assault rifles, anti-tank and M79 grenade launchers, shotguns, a bolt-action .50 caliber sniper rifle, a .38 revolver and a .45 caliber pistol.

The SALW Program is being implemented in all provinces and cities covered by the 6th ID in support of the disarmament agenda of the government’s Mindanao peace process.

Units of 6th ID had, since 2022, collected more than 2,000 combat rifles, M60 machineguns, 81 and 60-millimeter mortars, B-40 rocket and M79 grenades launchers that were surrendered by owners residing in different towns and provinces in Central Mindanao.

6TH INFANTRY DIVISION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

2 kids, mother die in car accident

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
A mother and her two children were killed when a truck rammed their car late Wednesday in Angat, Bulacan.
Nation
fbtw
Fire leaves 1,500 people homeless in Manila

Fire leaves 1,500 people homeless in Manila

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Following a massive blaze that destroyed about 1,000 shanties in Tondo, a nearly nine-hour fire left around 1,500 people homeless...
Nation
fbtw
Land inspector gets 10 years for graft, estafa

Land inspector gets 10 years for graft, estafa

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced a land inspector in Calaca, Batangas to 10 years in prison for assuming the authority to process...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec chief inhibits from Erice poll case

Comelec chief inhibits from Erice poll case

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia has inhibited from the cases filed with the Comelec against former Caloocan...
Nation
fbtw
LTO online transactions up 20%

LTO online transactions up 20%

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Online transactions in the Land Transportation Office have increased to 20 percent as the LTO goes full steam toward dig...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vintage bomb found near NAIA

Vintage bomb found near NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
A vintage bomb was found on a road near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
DA expands ASF vaccine drive

DA expands ASF vaccine drive

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 18 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has expanded the coverage of the African swine fever vaccine program to fast-track the inoculation...
Nation
fbtw
Richard Gomez proposes Western Leyte province

Richard Gomez proposes Western Leyte province

By Miriam Desacada | 18 hours ago
Rep. Richard Gomez has filed a bill proposing to create Western Leyte province.
Nation
fbtw
2 Luzon dams continue to release water

2 Luzon dams continue to release water

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Two dams in Luzon continued to release water amid the rains brought by successive typhoons.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with