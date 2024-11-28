Taal Volcano erupts in minor phreatic event â€” Phivolcs

Taal Volcano erupts in minor phreatic event — Phivolcs

Taal Volcano erupts in a minor phreatic event at 5:46 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. The Buco Observation Station (VTBC) in Talisay, Batangas captured the minor phreatic eruption.

MANILA, Philippines — Phivolcs reported a minor phreatic eruption at Taal Volcano on Thursday morning, November 28. The volcano remains at Alert Level 1, or low-level unrest.

At 5:46 a.m., Taal Volcano erupted, releasing a white plume that rose 1,500 meters high and drifted southwest. Phivolcs VTCU (Cuenca) and Buco (VTBC) Observation Stations captured the minor phreatic eruption.

A phreatic eruption is an explosion triggered when groundwater is heated by rocks or other volcanic deposits like lava or magma, turning water into steam, according to Phivolcs.

Look: A minor phreatic eruption from Taal Volcano Island's Main Crater at 05:46 AM today, 28 November 2024, captured by the VTCU (Cuenca) and Buco (VTBC) Observation Stations. This event produced a 1500-meter white plume that drifted southwest. Alert Level 1 prevails over Taal… pic.twitter.com/xjaLu9sXHc — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) November 28, 2024

Although only one volcanic earthquake occurred on Wednesday, November 27, Taal Volcano has been emitting large volumes of sulfur dioxide over the past week.

On Wednesday, state seismologists recorded a daily emission rate of 6,307 tons. The plume generated, however, was considered a “weak emission” and reached 500 meters above Taal Volcano Island’s Main Crater.

However, the 600-meter tall plumes on November 25 and 26 were classified as “moderate emissions.”

Phivolcs also logged a sudden surge in volcanic activity on Monday, November 25, including seven volcanic earthquakes and a tremor that lasted 13 minutes. The sulfur dioxide flux on that day was higher than Wednesday's, reaching 7,580 tons per day.

Locals residing in Batangas have been prohibited from entering Taal Volcano Island, especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures. Boating on Taal Lake is also restricted.

Phivolcs cautioned the public of possible hazards such as stream-driven or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and volcanic gas.