^

Nation

Baguio Water District seeks additional Sources to meet growing water demand

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 7:12pm
Baguio Water District seeks additional Sources to meet growing water demand
Map of Benguet showing the location of Baguio City
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — The utility Baguio Water District (BWD) is actively seeking additional sources and facilities to overcome Baguio City’s growing demand for water.

BWD General Manager Salvador Royeca on Tuesday, November 26, said the city’s demand for water supply went higher after the end of the pandemic and more economic and social activities bounced back.

“Something must be done,” he said.

Baguio City’s average daily water demand is 50,000 liters, short of 5,000 liters from the 45,000 liters average water supply, BWD information officer Mark Pasagoy said. He added that the demand hikes up to 55,000 liters daily when the peak comes starting December until May.

Royeca said the BWD was able to avail of a Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) loan after the COVID-19 pandemic ended which would be used for water and supply augmentation projects. 

The water district has also been laying new pipelines reaching out to more residences so that many people of Baguio can have more access to clean and potable water.

Royeca reported that the BWD had already laid 3, 842 meters of pipeline worth more than P45 million. He added they also have proposed projects for the upgrade and upsize of existing distribution lines to address the problem of water supply during the summer season. 

The BWD had also completed more than P62 million worth of  water exploration and well-drilling projects.

Royeca said there are also ongoing projects nearing completion, explaining that they have to rush projects to completion in order not to be left behind by Baguio's continuously growing demand for water supply.

BAGUIO CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP probes AFP colonel&rsquo;s death

PNP probes AFP colonel’s death

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) has started investigating the death of a military colonel at Camp Aquinaldo in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
BI: Harry Roque still in Philippines

BI: Harry Roque still in Philippines

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque is still in the country, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) clarified yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Lanao election officer killed

Lanao election officer killed

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The election officer of Nunungan town in Lanao del Norte was ambushed and killed yesterday afternoon, the National Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
CAFGU member arrested, P6.8 million shabu seized in Zamboanga

CAFGU member arrested, P6.8 million shabu seized in Zamboanga

By Roel PareÃ±o | 20 hours ago
A government militiaman was arrested during a drug sting in Barangay Zone II here last Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB: No increase in motorcycle taxis

LTFRB: No increase in motorcycle taxis

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
There has been no increase in the number of motorcycle taxis in Metro Manila in the past three years, the Land Transportation...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No one was shooed away amid 'unusual' turnout, says EDSA Shrine official

No one was shooed away amid 'unusual' turnout, says EDSA Shrine official

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Hundreds of people flocked to the EDSA Shrine early Tuesday morning, November 26, in an unexpected turnout that church officials...
Nation
fbtw
Makati posts highest GDP growth in 2023

Makati posts highest GDP growth in 2023

By ChristineÂ Boton | 20 hours ago
The Makati government achieved a 6.3-percent growth in Gross Domestic Product in 2023, with its GDP valued at P1.18 trillion,...
Nation
fbtw
Malabon launches &lsquo;LAB for All&rsquo; to boost health services

Malabon launches ‘LAB for All’ to boost health services

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The Malabon City government yesterday inaugurated its “LAB for All” medical van, a mobile health unit designed...
Nation
fbtw
DA: Typhoons left P786 million damage to agriculture

DA: Typhoons left P786 million damage to agriculture

By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The combined damage of Tropical Cyclones Pepito, Nika and Ofel to the agriculture sector in at least six regions has reached...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with