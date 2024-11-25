^

Shooting breaks out after botched drug deal in Baguio City

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
November 25, 2024 | 5:10pm
Map of Benguet showing the location of Baguio City
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — A suspected botched drug deal led to a shooting incident that killed 29-year-old Lucas Agasen Maraneg from Barangay Pinsao Pilot and wounded his drug trade partner on Sunday night, November 24 in Happy Homes, Barangay Ferdinand, Baguio City.

Police found that Maraneg was in an unidentified vehicle with Gino Castillo Banta when they were stranded by the roadside due to an engine overheat. Another vehicle, driven by Michael Garcia, then approached and opened fire on them

Maraneg died at the hospital after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, while Banta was hurt.

Sources from the anti-drug agency Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said the shooting most likely was a drug deal gone wrong between Garcia, Maraneg and Banta. 

Garcia, from Adiwang, Barangay Green Valley who is now being hunted by the police, is reportedly a high-stakes drug dealer in Baguio.   

While Banta was caught several months ago in a drug sting operation along Suello Subdivision. Banta was caught while he was donning his LTO Flying Squad traffic enforcer uniform.

The same sources claimed that Garcia and Banta are being monitored for their huge drug deals in the city.

BAGUIO CITY

PDEA
