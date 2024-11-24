^

Nation

Typhoons caused P800 million damage to infrastructure – DPWH

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
November 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Typhoons caused P800 million damage to infrastructure â€“ DPWH
A destroyed house in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Pepito in Barangay Puraran, Baras, Catanduanes on November 17, 2024.
PNA / Photo courtesy of Allan Bataller Pamplona

MANILA, Philippines — The damage caused by tropical storms Nika, Ofel and Pepito to public infrastructure reached over P800 million, the Department of Public Works and Highways said yesterday.

Citing a report of the agency’s Bureau of Maintenance (BOM), the damage caused by the three storms totaled P884.20 million, specified as P369.10 million to roads, P14.66 million to bridges and P500.42 million to flood control infrastructure.

According to BOM, a total of eight national road sections in Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley Region and Central Luzon remained impassable as of Nov. 22 due to flooding, landslide and broken bridges.

Among those reported as damaged are the Apayao (Calanasan)-Ilocos Norte road, Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet boundary road in Tukucan and Wangwang in Ifugao, Kiangan-Tinoc-Buguias road, Cagayan-Apayao road, Abbag-Nagtipunan junction in Nueva Vizcaya, Victoria-Maddela Alicia-Kasibu boundary road in Quirino and the Maddela-Dinadiawan road in Aurora.

The BOM also reported that several road sections in Luzon have limited access for vehicles. These sections include the Kennon road in Benguet and the Pangasinan-Nueva Vizcaya road in Barangay Malico, San Nicolas, Pangasinan.

P785 million damage to agriculture

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said the damage caused by the past three cyclones have more than doubled to P785.68 million.

The DA said Nika, Ofel and Pepito resulted in an estimated 30,366 metric tons of volume lost in the agricultural industry, affecting over 34,000 farmers and fisherfolk.

Rice was still the biggest hit sector, with P415.14 million in estimated damage, which is equivalent to a loss of 18,130 metric tons.

The DA said high value crops suffered a volume loss of 6,696 metric tons, or about P129.24 million in worth, followed by corn (P90.76 million) and cassava (P58.35 million).

It pegged the damage to irrigation systems, mostly in Northern Luzon, at P85.35 million.

The DA said over P145.08 million worth of agricultural inputs have been distributed to regional offices affected. — Romina Cabrera

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AND HIGHWAYS SECRETARY VICTOR DOMINGO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OFW on vacation in Philippines wins P37.46 million Super Lotto jackpot

OFW on vacation in Philippines wins P37.46 million Super Lotto jackpot

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 3 days ago
An overseas Filipino worker in the Middle East who bought a lotto ticket while on vacation in the Philippines was the sole...
Nation
fbtw
Suspected mpox patient confined in Marawi hospital

Suspected mpox patient confined in Marawi hospital

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Health officials are closely observing a woman, confined in the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City, showing symptoms...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos: BARMM poll deferment under review

Marcos: BARMM poll deferment under review

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
President Marcos yesterday said a review on the possible postponement of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao...
Nation
fbtw
Moro barangay public servants get allowances from non-BARMM LGU

Moro barangay public servants get allowances from non-BARMM LGU

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
The provincial government of Cotabato in Region 12 distributed P5.9 million worth of honoraria for health workers, child development...
Nation
fbtw
From Canada to Pampanga: OFW nurse reunites with family
brandSpace

From Canada to Pampanga: OFW nurse reunites with family

15 hours ago
From Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), he was promptly transferred...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Regional party leader wants BARMM parliamentary poll in May

Regional party leader wants BARMM parliamentary poll in May

By Rhodina Villanueva | 59 minutes ago
A leader of a political party in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said BARMM’s first parliamentary...
Nation
fbtw

DHSUD distributes assistance to typhoon victims in Albay, Catanduanes

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 59 minutes ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development distributed unconditional cash assistance and shelter repair materials to typhoon-affected families in Albay and Catanduanes provinces.
Nation
fbtw

P30 million shabu seized in Sulu, Marawi, Bohol stings

By John Unson | 59 minutes ago
Separate sting operations in Sulu, Lanao del Sur and Bohol provinces on Friday led to the arrest of a teacher and seven other suspected drug traders and the seizure of more than P30 million worth of shabu.
Nation
fbtw

NPA rebel killed in Mindoro clash

By Ed Amoroso | 59 minutes ago
An alleged member of the New People’s Army was killed during a 20-minute gunfight in Barangay Monteclaro, Rizal town in Occidental Mindoro yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with