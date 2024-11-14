^

Nation

Allowances for BARMM 2020-2023 anti-pandemic medics released

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 3:40pm
Allowances for BARMM 2020-2023 anti-pandemic medics released
The Bangsamoro health ministry started releasing on Nov. 11, 2024 the allowances for medics involved in COVID-19 mitigation thrusts in the autonomous region from 2020 to 2023.
COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro government has started releasing allowances for 4,000 frontline medics involved in COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the autonomous region from 2020 to 2023. 

Radio reports in Cotabato City on Thursday, November 14, stated that among the recipients of the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) are barangay volunteer emergency responders, personnel of different Army battalions and brigades and members of units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. 

The Ministry of Health-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao started releasing on Monday, November 11, the HEA from the national government, ranging from P3,000 to 9,000 per health worker, depending on the extent of services of each to the local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees of the municipal and provincial health offices and hospitals in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao shall also receive HEA, according to BARMM’s health minister, Kadil Sinolinding Jr.

The physician-ophthalmologist Sinolinding, a concurrent member of the 80-seat BARMM parliament, said they are grateful to the national government for providing the HEA funds earmarked for health workers in the autonomous region.

BARMM covers Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi provinces and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

BARMM

COVID-19

COVID-19 PANDEMIC
