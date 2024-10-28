LRT-2 to run normal operations during Undas

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) on Monday, October 28 announced that the LRT-line 2 will continue with its normal operations during Undas.

In an advisory, LRTA said that the train line will operate as usual on All Saints Day (November 1) and All Souls Day (November 2).

Here are the LRT-2 service schedule during Undas 2024:

Recto Station

First trip = 5 a.m.

Last trip = 9:30 p.m.

Antipolo Station

First trip = 5 a.m.

Last trip = 9 p.m.

On October 13 last year, Malacañang declared All Saints' Day, and All Souls' Day special non-working days.

Meanwhile, the Palace declared half-day classes and government work on October 31 "in order to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe traditional AIl Saints' Day and All Souls' Day activities."