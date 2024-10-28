^

Nation

LRT-2 to run normal operations during Undas

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 28, 2024 | 7:03pm
LRT-2 to run normal operations during Undas
This undated file photo shows the LRT-2.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) on Monday, October 28 announced that the LRT-line 2 will continue with its normal operations during Undas.

In an advisory, LRTA said that the train line will operate as usual on All Saints Day (November 1) and All Souls Day (November 2). 

Here are the LRT-2 service schedule during Undas 2024:

Recto Station

  • First trip =  5 a.m.
  • Last trip = 9:30 p.m. 

Antipolo Station

  • First trip = 5 a.m.
  • Last trip = 9 p.m. 

On October 13 last year, Malacañang declared All Saints' Day, and All Souls' Day special non-working days.

Meanwhile, the Palace declared half-day classes and government work on October 31 "in order to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe traditional AIl Saints' Day and All Souls' Day activities."

vuukle comment

LIGHT RAIL TRANSIT

LRT 2

LRTA

UNDAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
19 nabbed over illegal notarial practice in Quezon City

19 nabbed over illegal notarial practice in Quezon City

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
At least 19 individuals were arrested in an entrapment operation for illegal notary public activities in Quezon City, the...
Nation
fbtw
Kristine victims to be given emergency employment

Kristine victims to be given emergency employment

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Bicol residents displaced by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine will be given emergency employment and other assistance, according...
Nation
fbtw
Maynilad sets water interruption on November 1-2

Maynilad sets water interruption on November 1-2

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Water interruption is expected in southern Metro Manila and the province of Cavite amid the scheduled shutdown of Maynilad’s...
Nation
fbtw
3 Luzon dams keep releasing water

3 Luzon dams keep releasing water

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Three Luzon dams have continued releasing water after officials decided to close the gates of two other reservoirs, according...
Nation
fbtw
Maguindanao shootings&nbsp;leave 3 fatalities

Maguindanao shootings leave 3 fatalities

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Three people, including a suspected gunman, were killed in a series of shooting incidents in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Man nabbed for P30 million shabu, cocaine in Taguig

Man nabbed for P30 million shabu, cocaine in Taguig

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
Police arrested an alleged high-value drug suspect who yielded over P30 million worth of shabu and cocaine in Taguig City...
Nation
fbtw
PNP: No drinking at police camps

PNP: No drinking at police camps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
As the “ber” months are known for parties, the Philippine National Police has prohibited drinking liquor...
Nation
fbtw
Undas travelers to hit 1.6 million &ndash; PPA

Undas travelers to hit 1.6 million – PPA

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
More than 1.6 million Filipinos are expected to travel by sea on All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, prompting the...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City&rsquo;s birth registration initiative wins Galing Pook awards

Quezon City’s birth registration initiative wins Galing Pook awards

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Another initiative of the Quezon City government has been recognized as one of the best local government programs in the...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with