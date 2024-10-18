^

Nation

Go inaugurates Super Health Center in Guiguinto, Bulacan

The Philippine Star
October 18, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —   Sen. Bong Go led the inauguration of a Super Health Center in Guiguinto, Bulacan and provided financial assistance to poor residents on Wednesday.

In a speech, Go emphasized the significance of building more Super Health Centers to enhance health care accessibility, especially at the community level.

Go thanked local officials – Rep. Ambrosio Cruz Jr., Mayor Agatha Paula Cruz and Vice Mayor Banjo Estrella as well as councilors and barangay captains – for helping make the Super Health Center a reality.

He told residents not to thank him, noting it is his duty to help them. Instead, he thanked them for allowing him to serve the country.

Go pledged to provide assistance to every one who needs help, especially victims of calamities.

He said the constuction of more Super Health Centers intends to give people immediate access to health services being offered by the government.

During the event, Go and his team distributed grocery packs, snacks, shirts, foldable fans, basketballs and volleyballs to 150 barangay health workers and barangay nutrition scholars.

Up to 1,000 residents flocked to the Guiguinto Athletic and Cultural Center to receive assistance from Go.

He advised residents in need of medical assistance to seek help from the Malasakit Center at the Joni Villanueva General Hospital in Bocaue, Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos, Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria and Ospital ng San Jose del Monte.

BONG GO
