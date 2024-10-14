Driver in viral BGC 'drunk driving' video could lose license — LTO

This composite photo shows a screenshot of the viral drunk driving video in BGC and a file photo of the Land Transportation Office.

MANILA, Philippines — The motorist caught on video driving recklessly and under the influence of alcohol in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City, may face revocation of his driver's license due to drunk driving, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced on Thursday, October 10.

In a statement, the LTO announced that its Intelligence and Investigation Division issued a show cause order to the vehicle's registered owner and driver, a resident of Sta. Mesa, Manila, requesting their appearance at the LTO Central Office on October 15.

The agency said that it would require the driver to provide a written explanation as to why he should not face charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and being an unfit person to operate a motor vehicle.

If found guilty, the driver could face the maximum penalty of license revocation.

“Failure to appear and submit the written comment/explanation as required shall be construed by this Office as a waiver of your right to be heard, and the case shall be decided based on the evidence at hand. In the interim, your driver's license and the subject motor vehicle are placed on alarm pending this investigation,” the show-cause order against the driver read.

The probe stemmed from a viral video, titled "Drunk Driving at BGC," uploaded by an online user named "Hombre Estu" on social media.

The footage, captured on September 23 along 7th Avenue in Bonifacio High Street in Taguig City, showed the motorist recklessly driving against traffic on a one-way street while making unsafe swerving maneuvers.

The driver was eventually stopped by a traffic enforcer, but he and his companions claimed they were lost and even mentioned the name of a prominent politician's child.

In the same statement, LTO Chief Rigor Mendoza expressed his irritation upon viewing the video, which showed the driver and at least one companion seemingly taking pride in breaking traffic laws.

“Isa itong iresponsableng gawain na naglalagay sa alanganin ng buhay ng mga road users. Mabuti na lamang at hindi ito nagdulot sa isang aksidente,” Mendoza said.

(This is an irresponsible act that endangers the lives of road users. Fortunately, it did not result in an accident.)

“Hindi natin palalampasin ang mga ganitong asal sa kalsada. Kaya tayo ay nag-issue ng Show Cause Order laban sa may-ari ng sasakyan at driver nito,” he added.

(We will not tolerate such behavior on the roads. That’s why we have issued a Show Cause Order against the vehicle's owner and driver.)